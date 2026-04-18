Oklahoma's Run Game Appears to Be 'Better' Thanks to New Faces' Debut in Spring Game

NORMAN — Every spring has its theme.

The 2026 Oklahoma Sooners have a few. On offense, one thing has been repeated over and over — from Brent Venables on down to the players: Improve the run game.

Where spring opened with Venables calling the run game “pathetic,” the Sooners now appear to have bookended the season with major strides on the ground. All the more impressive considering Tory Blaylock and Xavier Robinson have been out for spring ball — Robinson was hurt one week into spring.

New faces like Lloyd Avant, Jonathan Hatton Jr. and DeZephen Walker all earned opportunities to showcase their skills in front of 31,407 Sooner fans on Owen Field Venables enjoyed what he saw on Saturday but knows games aren't won in April.

"We’re better — where is that, exactly? Not good enough yet, but we’re better than when we started," Venables said after the Spring Game. "Our assuredness, our physicality. There’s a cohesion to it, and there’s a mindset, probably most importantly, and we’re better than what we were."

Avant, Hatton and Walker combined for 28 carries, 176 yards (6.3 yards per carry) and three touchdowns — each back reached the end zone. Individually, Walker had the bigger day of the trio with 81 yards on eight rushes and a long of 37 yards.

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It's helpful when you have not only depth on the offensive line, but proven experience. Plenty of that returns to Norman this season with a unit that returns four of five starters, with the new guy — E'Marion Harris — having over 30 games of right tackle experience in the SEC at Arkansas.

"It’s huge. You can’t manufacture that (experience)," Venables said. "We didn’t have any cohesiveness, chemistry, this time a year ago. None. Guys, they’re just dodging bullets from Coach (Bill) Bedenbaugh. Now they’re playing with a different level focus, intensity, physicality, aggressiveness, assuredness."

Football is a team sport, and Venables knows the Sooners’ improved offensive line is a major asset. He also knows that having talented depth to absorb injuries can make all the difference, but Deland McCullough’s hire — and his emphasis on better managing the running back room this spring — could be the key to helping Venables get the ground game where he wants it.

“Man, really proud of that group. Deland did a fantastic job of giving them the tools to be able to go and execute at a high level," he said.

Oklahoma running backs coach Deland McCullough on the practice field. | Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

Specifically with the freshmen backs, each brings a unique skillset. Hatton is the bigger of the two and has an upright running style whereas Walker is a smaller back that packs a punch with quick feet. Each of their abilities were on display.

"I was pumped in what we saw from Dez and Jonathan all spring," Venables said. "Today was just a very small sample size, but those are guys that are hungry, that are smart, that are tough.

"They show up every day. They didn’t have bad days. That’s very abnormal for freshmen, and they weren’t getting normal freshman reps; they were getting first- and second- and third-team reps right out of the gate," he added.

Walker and Hatton have taken those extended reps and made the most of them this spring.

"The transition has been pretty well for me. I've been learning and using it to the field. Honestly it's been a blessing," Walker said after the game. "Me and Jonathan, we're the only freshmen backs. We're just leaning on each other, helping each other get better. It's just steady improvement every day, getting one percent better every single day."