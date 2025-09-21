All Sooners

'He's a Dog': When Oklahoma Needed Him Most, QB John Mateer Delivered

The OU quarterback came alive in the second half against Auburn to keep the Sooners' unbeaten season alive in their SEC opener.

Ryan Chapman

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer extends the ball for the go-ahead touchdown against Auburn.
Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer extends the ball for the go-ahead touchdown against Auburn. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

NORMAN — John Mateer was right on time on Saturday. 

Jackson Arnold led a 14-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to put Auburn on top 17-16 with 7:48 left in the game. It was the first time all year the Sooners had trailed, and Mateer and the offense needed to dig deep to find a response. 

The first half was rough at times on OU’s new quarterback. 

He completed 8-of-16 passes for 104 yards and one touchdown, but the Sooners were unable to support him with any kind of rushing attack. 

None of that mattered to Mateer. 

“I didn’t have a choice,” he said on Saturday. “We had to go score. I don’t want to lose this game, nobody wants to lose this game. When it comes down to it, we had to make it happen.”

Mateer hit Deion Burks for a 9-yard pass, then he picked up a first down on the ground with a 4-yard rush. 

He found Isaiah Sategna for seven yards and Jaren Kanak for 15 more, then Mateer dropped a ball right into the bucket for Sategna on the Auburn sideline.

The Sooners needed a review, but after the refs took a look, it was ruled a 31-yard catch to set OU up on the 9-yard line. 

“I knew it was a catch,” Sategna said. “I was just waiting for them to go to replay.”

From there, Mateer powered nine yards to the house, putting OU back on top for good and extending his streak of posting a passing and rushing touchdown to 10-straight games. 

Oklahoma Sooners, John Matee
Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer extends the ball across the goal line to take the lead against Auburn. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“He makes plays every single drive,” Sategna said. “It’s crazy to see some of the throws he makes. I really have to go look at it a second time and be like, ‘Wow, he really made that?’ He’s a dog.”

Mateer completed 16 of his last 17 passes. He finished with 271 passing yards on 24-of-36 completions for a score, and added 29 yards on the ground on 10 carries. 

OU finished with only 32 rushing yards, but when R Mason Thomas sacked Arnold for a safety, Mateer’s late-game heroics played a big part in the Sooners’ 24-17 win over Auburn. 

“I have all the trust in the world in John Mateer,” Oklahoma offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said. “And there's a few things in the first half he wishes he could have back. But it was just a good, subtle reminder at halftime to relax. 

“Everything we want is there, just relax, deliver the ball like you have all week in practice. And that's what he did. He was great there in the second half for us.”

Read More Oklahoma vs. Auburn

Oklahoma got six offensive possessions in the second half. 

Mateer led the offense on two field goal drives, along with the decisive touchdown drive. The Sooners had to punt twice, but their sixth possession ended by taking a pair of knees in the victory formation. 

“That just tells you a lot about who they are, who's in the huddle,” OU coach Brent Venables said. “Coach Arbuckle and the rest of the offensive coaches, to get our guys to put the drive together when we needed to, at the most critical time of the game, to go win the game. And they were able to do it.”

The Sooners hope to get their banged-up offensive line healthy over the bye week, but with the yearly battle with Texas looming, confidence is high that Mateer can lead a drive when the lights are the brightest throughout the next eight games. 

“That’s what you get excited for,” Mateer said. “You can only write that story so many times. 

“… That’s what you dream about. And doing it in your first SEC game? That’s pretty cool.”

feed

Published
Ryan Chapman
RYAN CHAPMAN

Ryan is managing editor at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Home/Football