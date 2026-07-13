Which Oklahoma Players Will Be Stars in College Fantasy Football?

College football fans will have a new way to immerse themselves into their favorite sport this fall.

Last week, Yahoo announced that it will host college fantasy football leagues on its website for the 2026 season. Yahoo is the only major platform to offer college fantasy football, and fantasy footballers will be able to build rosters from the Power Four and Notre Dame with hopes of obtaining bragging rights among their peers.

Here are five Oklahoma players who could be stars in college fantasy football:

WR Isaiah Sategna

Oklahoma wide receiver Isaiah Sategna catches a pass against Texas. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Wide receiver Isaiah Sategna was OU’s breakout offensive star in 2025 after transferring in from Arkansas.

He finished the fall with 965 yards and eight touchdowns on 67 catches. Sategna’s track speed allowed him to frequently break free from opposing defensive backs, and that led to several receptions longer than 50 yards.

Sategna is surrounded by better wide receiver talent this year, as the Sooners added Trell Harris and Parker Livingstone to the roster from the transfer portal. Because of that, his production could slightly dip in 2026.

Still, Sategna should be a reliable fantasy football option, and he checks into Yahoo’s initial player rankings at No. 29.

Oklahoma Defense

Oklahoma linebacker Kip Lewis celebrates in the CFP against Alabama. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

A grand total of zero team defenses made it into the top 300 of Yahoo’s rankings. But one would have to expect OU’s unit to be toward the top of the position’s rankings.

In 2025, the Sooners led the SEC in total defense (272.5 yards allowed per game), scoring defense (15.2 yards allowed per game) and sacks (45). With several key players — like linebackers Kip Lewis and Owen Heinecke, defensive linemen David Stone and Taylor Wein and defensive backs Courtland Guillory and Eli Bowen — back, the defense should again be one that doesn’t give up many points or yards.

Defenses typically aren’t selected until the later rounds of a fantasy football draft. But Oklahoma’s defense, rightfully, will be one of the first units taken off the board in almost every college fantasy draft.

QB John Mateer

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer prepares for a snap in the spring game. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Even after his inconsistent first year in Norman, John Mateer has plenty of fantasy football upside.

Though he combined for four interceptions in OU’s final two games of 2026, he surpassed 300 passing yards in each of those contests. He finished the year with 2,885 passing yards, 14 passing touchdowns, 11 interceptions, 431 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns.

Mateer is now fully healthy, and he should be more efficient in the fall as a result. The quarterback flashed his deep-ball capabilities early in the year before his injury, and because of his rushing abilities, he is someone who can score fantasy points in a variety of ways.

Mateer is ranked No. 124 overall in Yahoo’s college fantasy football rankings.

RB Xavier Robinson

Oklahoma running back Xavier Robinson tries to catch a ball against Alabama in the CFP. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

A lingering injury limited Xavier Robinson in the first half of the 2025 season, but the running back showed his explosiveness late in the year.

Robinson surpassed 100 yards in the Sooners’ games against Ole Miss and Tennessee and also scored five touchdowns over a three-game span. He ended his sophomore season with 421 yards and four touchdowns.

Robinson’s pass-catching abilities — aside from his costly drop against Alabama in the College Football Playoff — also bolster his fantasy value. He caught 15 passes for 106 yards and a touchdown last year.

Robinson is unranked in Yahoo’s rankings, while incoming sophomore tailback Tory Blaylock is No. 200. It’s hard to predict how the Sooners will split up their snaps at running back in the fall, but Robinson’s efficiency as a runner and as a pass catcher make him a potential fantasy football sleeper.

TE Rocky Beers

Oklahoma tight end Rocky Beers stands on the field after the spring game. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

It remains to be seen whether or not Oklahoma’s tight end room has improved. But if it has, Rocky Beers could be an under-the-radar fantasy pick.

The transfer tight end caught 31 passes for 388 yards at Colorado State in 2025. Despite playing for a middling CSU squad, Beers notched a team-high seven receiving touchdowns.

At the college level, there are very few tight ends who put up video-game numbers on a weekly basis. Beers might not be one of them, but his pass-catching skills make him someone worth drafting.

Yahoo’s rankings have him at No. 274.

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