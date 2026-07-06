The Good and the Bad Surrounding Oklahoma's Three Burning Questions

As we crawl deeper into July, SEC Media Days and the beginning of fall camp are just around the corner.

The 2026 Oklahoma Sooners have high expectations, yes, but also a handful of questions that need to be answered. If OU is to return to the College Football Playoff, they'll need those questions answered emphatically.

They also won't have the luxury of time. With three games against Michigan, Georgia and Texas away from Norman in the first six weeks of the season, Oklahoma must answer those questions quickly if they are to meet their goals.

There are three major questions concerning Brent Venables' fifth team as Oklahoma's head coach. Here's what the positive and negative results of each question could be.

Question 1: Does OU Have a Running Game?

Answer: Yes

Oklahoma running backs coach Deland McCullough looks on during one of the Sooners' spring practices. | Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

Simply put, if Oklahoma can run the football, it'll be in control of its destiny. With a still young, but very experienced offensive line, capable talent in the backfield and a dynamic quarterback in John Mateer, it shouldn't be that tall of an order.

Running the ball will help them on the road in hostile environments. Running the ball will help them save Mateer's body for a grueling schedule.

Running the football means 10 wins is realistic.

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Question 1: Does OU Have a Running Game?

Answer: No

Buckle up.

If Oklahoma can only muster a similar, less-than-average running game like last season, it doesn't doom them — but it does make it difficult. It also makes Ben Arbuckle ask more of Mateer, which is a gamble.

Oklahoma running back Xavier Robinson after losing to Alabama in the CFP. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

OU needs to be dynamic on offense. Not having a single back go for more than 500 yards in a season was a problem and would be in 2026. If the Sooners can't run the ball, losses could pile up in road games against Georgia, Mississippi State, Florida — let alone the Texas game.

Question 2: Does John Mateer Make a Year Two Leap?

Answer: Yes

This may be dependent on the first question being a yes.

Sure, Mateer could put the team on his back and be the offense himself. Is that something you want to bet on? If the running game is a strength, Mateer could be a more productive quarterback. If that happens — the Sooners will win a lot of games and Mateer may make it to New York City.

While Venables is making sure the identity of his program is defense-first, this is still Oklahoma. The quarterback at OU has so much sway over the program and the sport at-large.

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

A year two leap similar to some Oklahoma quarterbacks of the past could spell a lot of success for OU — 10-2 or 11-1 type of success.

Question 2: Does John Mateer Make a Year Two Leap?

Answer: No

Mateer doesn't make a second year leap — but that doesn't necessarily mean he's the same player as last season or worse.

That simply means he doesn't become one of the top three or five quarterbacks in the country. Oklahoma can still work with Mateer being a top five quarterback in the SEC. With an elite defense and a solid running game, Mateer doesn't need to be a Heisman Trophy finalist for OU to have success.

But, a lack of firepower cannot come with more mistakes or turnovers. If that happens, most of Oklahoma's toss-up games may not be toss-ups in the second half.

Question 3: Are the Tight Ends a Strength?

Answer: Yes

Oklahoma tight end Rocky Beers catches a pass during a spring practice. | Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

This would do so much for the offense.

For one, it gives Mateer more options to throw to and keeps defenses from keying on Isaiah Sategna III or Trell Harris. It also provides OU with more blocking on the ground to open up holes for the run game.

It's almost like all three questions are connected and dependent upon one another.

Whomever it is that emerges as the best tight end, OU simply needs that added bonus on offense. It's been missing since the Mark Andrews days. A threat at tight end makes third and manageable less daunting on the road in the SEC.

Question 3: Are the Tight Ends a Strength?

Answer: No

Oklahoma tight ends coach Jason Witten directs a drill during a spring practice. | Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

Of the three questions, this appears to be less impactful should the Sooners not find a clear upgrade at this position.

It wouldn't help the running game, but the offensive line should be better at run-blocking to open holes for the backs regardless. Mateer is already familiar without having the tight end be a major part of the offense, anyway.

It's a lot to ask three new tight ends to be impact players in year one at new school. The likelihood that OU found the next Jermaine Gresham among their transfer tight ends is slim. But asking for more production than the previous three seasons isn't too overzealous.

The worst case scenario is that you get the same production as last season. It wouldn't move the needle for the Sooners in terms of losing games, but there would be an obvious missing piece to the offense.