Oklahoma's Interior Offensive Line Depth Will Again be Tested Against South Carolina

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s offensive line could be forced into starting another combination this weekend.

Center Jake Maikkula was listed as questionable on the week’s first SEC availability report after he exited last week’s victory over Mississippi State in the second half.

If Maikkula is unable to progress through the week, Western Kentucky transfer Caleb Nitta could be in line to get his first start as a Sooner against South Carolina (3:15 p.m., SEC Network).

If Nitta starts, it will be OU’s seventh different starting lineup in eight games (the same five started against Texas as against Georgia and New Mexico, but Noah Best and Heath Ozaeta swapped spots at each guard position against the Longhorns).

Still, the Sooners have faith in Nitta’s ability to step in and make a difference if called upon.

“He’s a guy that’s always prepared,” OU coach Brent Venables said on Tuesday. “He’s detailed, really smart, plays bigger than he is in stature. He’s really athletic. He runs really well. He’s got excellent feet, but he understands how to play the game.”

Nitta filled in for Maikkula on Saturday, and the Sooners were still able to run out the clock in the final moments against the Bulldogs.

“Huge from a depth standpoint,” offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said. “Caleb’s a fighter, and he loves football, plays his butt off. It’s been that way since he’s gotten here.”

Ozaeta was listed as probable for the contest after missing each of the last two weeks.

He got banged up just before kickoff against Texas, but Ozaeta was able to tough it out in the Cotton Bowl. Ahead of kickoff in Starkville, Ozaeta was off the availability report, but he had a hefty tape job on his ankle, and he was not called upon in the victory.

Georgia Tech transfer Peyton Joseph played right guard in Ozaeta’s place, and he had to grow up quickly after earning limited time with the Yellow Jackets.

“A year ago, he was a true freshman at Georgia Tech and was just on field goal protection there,” Venables said. “Didn’t really get into the games. So he was very raw coming in and green when it comes to experience and playing college football, certainly in the SEC.

“But he’s tough. He’s really competitive. He’s physical. He likes to compete. And man, he’s made a tremendous amount of improvement. His confidence has come with it, his knowledge of the game.”

The hope is that Michael Fasusi’s return will bring stability to a unit that has struggled throughout the year, but as the line hopes to get more bodies healthy in November, Best believes they’ve made the most of the game of musical chairs they’ve been forced into playing.

“I think everybody being able to play everywhere helps so much because you know what everybody’s doing on every play,” the freshman said. “The exact footwork, the exact mindset everybody has. So I think everybody really learning each position is helping all of us out depth-wise, player-wise, anything.”

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