Which Under the Radar Sooners Could Make a Big Impact Against Alabama?

TE Jaren Kanak

Oklahoma tight end Jaren Kanak | David Leong-Imagn Images

Maybe the guy who’s third on the team in all-purpose yards and receiving yards (511) shouldn’t be considered under the radar, but Jaren Kanak had one of his quietest games of the season (two catches for 23 yards) the last time these two teams played. Bama’s defense will be focused on Isaiah Sategna first and probably Deion Burks (second on the team with 512 yards) second. They’ll notice every time Keontez Lewis checks in. They’ll be aware every time Javonnie Gibson comes onto the field. That should allow Kanak some space to get open — if John Mateer will find him. Opposing Power 5 tight ends caught 31 passes for 331 yards and a touchdown against the Crimson Tide this season, which shows there could be ample opportunities for Kanak in the passing game.

— John E. Hoover

OL Ryan Fodje

Oklahoma offensive linemen Ryan Fodje, Febechi Nwaiwu, Jake Maikkula, Eddy Pierre-Louis, and Michael Fasusi | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

The true freshman got his first real shot in November at offensive tackle, but he’ll have to make a difference at guard against Alabama. Jake Maikkula’s injury will again for Febechi Nwaiwu over to center, and Fodje had just a few days ahead of the LSU matchup to get reacclimated to life at guard. Now, he’s had three weeks to get ready to take on the Crimson Tide’s defensive line. He’ll have the benefit of playing between a pair of veterans in Nwaiwu and Derek Simmons, and an improved performance from Fodje could help unlock a more productive rushing attack on Friday.

— Ryan Chapman

Read More Oklahoma Football

Also TE Jaren Kanak

Oklahoma tight end Jaren Kanak | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Jaren Kanak, OU’s linebacker turned tight end, had his best game since Week 4 in the Sooners’ regular-season finale against LSU. Kanak caught six passes for 54 yards as the Sooners beat the Tigers 17-13. The tight end was fairly quiet in Oklahoma’s regular-season game against Alabama, as he finished that contest with only two catches for 23 yards. At 6-2 and 233 pounds, Kanak is an easy target to hit. With Oklahoma’s overall offensive inconsistency and John Mateer’s recent inaccuracy, Kanak is a veteran option that should be able to provide Mateer with some easy completions. Kanak hasn’t missed a game during his four years in Norman, and he doesn’t want Friday to be his last-ever college game — expect a big game from Kanak.

— Carson Field

DE Marvin Jones Jr.

Oklahoma defensive end Marvin Jones Jr. | Carson Field, Sooners On S

With R Mason Thomas returning to action for the first time since the opening quarter vs. Tennessee on Nov. 1, the Sooners’ star defensive end is garnering much of the attention leading up to the game. Jones’ role appeared to be slipping some, at least when Thomas went down with the injury, as Taylor Wein’s emergence was already nearing full bloom. Jones has had just one sack this season — Oct. 25 vs. Ole Miss — and has 4.0 tackles for loss. With Thomas back, Wein playing his best, and Danny Okoye and Adepoju Adebawore still having a role, Jones’ snap count might be lower than it has been. But sometimes, less playing time can free a player up to be even more effective with the snaps he gets. Jones has playoff experience, and though that came as a freshman, he comes through when the Sooners need it most and is able to give OU’s defense a lift.

— Ryan Aber

DT Jayden Jackson

Oklahoma defensive tackle Jayden Jackson | Carson Field, Sooners on SI

Jayden Jackson was a surprise addition to the weekly availability report when Oklahoma faced off against Alabama the first time. Jackson would play a few snaps against the Tide and ultimately 44 combined snaps in OU’s final three games. These weeks off have done Jackson well, who claims to feel better. With R Mason Thomas returning, who also didn’t play against Alabama, Jackson could be a new menace to keep the Tide from doing what it wants.

— Brady Trantham