Former Blue-Chip Running Back Set to Transfer from Oklahoma, per Report

After playing in only one game in 2025, running back Taylor Tatum is on the move.

Tatum entered the transfer portal on Friday morning, per a report from ESPN’s Max Olson.

Tatum came to Oklahoma as a highly touted prospect.

The running back was a consensus 4-star and top-60 prospect in the Class of 2024, and he chose OU over offers from Alabama, Oregon, Ohio State and other top-tier programs. At Longview High School, he registered more than 3,000 rushing yards over the course of his final two seasons.

Tatum had a fairly significant role at OU as a true freshman in 2024.

He finished the season with 278 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 56 carries. His most notable performance came against Tulane, when he logged both a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown.

Injuries prevented Tatum from being a key contributor in 2025. He missed the first six games of the season with a hamstring injury before making his debut against South Carolina. He rushed one time for a loss of a yard in that game.

The South Carolina game marked Tatum’s only appearance of the year, despite OU coach Brent Venables saying that the running back was nearing full health in November.

Tatum is the second OU running back to reportedly be on the move, as Jovantae Barnes announced his transfer intentions last week.

Even with Tatum and Barnes likely to depart from the program, the Sooners’ running back room has plenty of depth. Barring any new entries into the portal, Oklahoma will retain Tory Blaylock, Xavier Robinson, Gabe Sawchuk, Andy Bass, Jonathan Hatton Jr. and DeZephen Walker for 2026.

The Sooners will also host Colorado State running back Lloyd Avant for a visit this weekend, per another report from Olson. Avant began his college career at Tulsa before registering 946 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns for the Rams in 2025.

So far, Oklahoma has seen 22 of its players from the 2025 squad enter the transfer portal. The portal officially opened on Friday, and it will close on Jan. 16. Players do not have to sign with a school by the closing date, but they must enter their names by then.

Players who enter the portal also are permitted to return to their original school.