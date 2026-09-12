Which Under the Radar Sooners Could Provide a Big Jolt Against Michigan?

TE Trynae Washington

Watch senior transfers Rocky Beers and Hayden Hansen get all the headlines this season. That’s fine with sophomore Trynae Washington. He’s just happy to be on the field doing whatever dirty work gets him playing time. Last week against UTEP, Washington got 23 offensive snaps, per Pro Football Focus, and graded out at 87.3 — one of the highest on the team. He threw the springing block on Lloyd Avant’s opening touchdown run. He played all over the field at Carl Albert High School, and now, at 6-foot-3 and 260 pounds, he’s still versatile enough to be effective at multiple positions.

— John Hoover

DB Reggie Powers III

Reggie Powers has grown perfectly into Brent Venables' role as nickel back/cheetah linebacker. He's steady in coverage, has great timing on the blitz and is a good tackler. Powers' ability to do everything should allow Venables to move him all over the field on Saturday, popping up in different places to confuse Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood. Powers will be one of the many OU defenders used to disguise where pressure is actually coming from, and he has the ability to create havoc and force turnovers — something the Wolverines can't have on Saturday afternoon.

— Ryan Chapman

S Michael Boganowski

Though the Sooners beat UTEP 51-0 in Week 1, junior safety Michael Boganowski didn’t play his best football. Boganowski, who made his second-career start against the Miners, finished the game with a 49 Pro Football Focus (PFF) defensive grade, which was the third-worst on OU’s roster. The defensive back logged only one assisted tackle and missed a tackle, giving him a 22.3 PFF tackling grade for the game. He also committed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, giving UTEP a fresh set of downs in the first half. Boganowski is expected to be a key defensive leader for the Sooners with Robert Spears-Jennings now in the NFL. He needs to quickly learn from his rough Week 1 showing and play better against Michigan. The talent is certainly there for Boganowski to be a quality starting safety. He may just need to overcome some growing pains as he steps into his new starting role.

— Carson Field

P Grayson Miller

Of course, the Sooners hope they won’t need to use Miller much. But against a defense as stout as Michigan’s, the chances are that the fifth-year senior will be put to more work than he was last week when Oklahoma didn’t need to punt until early in the fourth quarter. In a game that figures to be close, Miller can be a big difference maker. In last year’s meeting, Miller replaced Jacob Ulrich in the role and never relinquished it. Against the Wolverines, Miller averaged 47.8 yards on four punts. Those punts included a 47-yarder that put Michigan on the 12, a 38-yarder that put Michigan at the 14, a 47-yarder that helped the Sooners flip the field in the third quarter, and then a 59-yarder. If Miller can help the Sooners flip the field once or twice, it could be the difference in a tight game.

— Ryan Aber

WR Parker Livingstone

Parker Livingstone cleared concussion protocol late last week, just in time to make his debut with the Sooners against UTEP. The former Texas Longhorn only nabbed one catch for six yards from backup quarterback Whitt Newbauer and played 19 snaps, which included special teams. It was great that Livingstone was able to return to play, but perhaps it may have been too much to expect any highlights considering the time he missed. Against Michigan, who will no doubt be worried about Isaiah Sategna and Trell Harris, Livingstone may have opportunities to thrive and show John Mateer that he can be a reliable target in a hostile environment. Last season, Livingstone caught two passes for 47 yards and a touchdown on the road against Ohio State — including a spectacular 34-yard grab to give the Longhorns a chance late.

— Brady Trantham

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