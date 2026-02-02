Who Might Oklahoma Pursue to Replace CBs Coach Jay Valai?
The Sooners are on the hunt for a new cornerbacks coach.
After four years on Oklahoma’s defensive staff, Jay Valai is headed to the NFL to serve as the Buffalo Bills’ cornerbacks coach.
Valai is one of two assistants to depart from the program since the conclusion of the 2025 season, along with Joe Jon Finley, who the school parted ways with.
Here are a few candidates who the Sooners could pursue to replace Valai:
Xavier Brewer
Oklahoma could opt to hire someone from within like Xavier Brewer.
Brewer has been on OU’s staff as a senior defensive analyst since 2022. In addition to his four years in Norman, Brewer spent two seasons as a graduate assistant at Clemson, working closely with then-Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables.
Between his two stops working with Venables, Brewer served as Louisiana-Monroe’s cornerbacks coach in 2021.
Brewer is someone with plenty of familiarity with Venables, which could make promoting him to cornerbacks coach an easy and logical move for Oklahoma.
Brandon Hall
Safeties coach Brandon Hall is another internal option for Oklahoma.
Hall has also been on Venables’ staff since 2022 after serving three seasons as Troy’s defensive coordinator. He is a University of Oklahoma alumnus, and he previously served as a student assistant from 1998 to 2000. Hall segued from that role to a graduate assistant position with the Sooners before spending three seasons as a defensive quality control assistant.
Altogether, Hall has been a college football coach for more than 24 years. His Oklahoma ties and experience coaching with Venables makes him a strong candidate if he’d want to move position groups.
Dominique Franks
Former OU defensive back Dominique Franks has never coached in Norman, but his youth and ties to the university make him an interesting prospect.
Franks, who played three seasons in the NFL after his career at OU, has spent three seasons on Tulsa’s defensive staff. He has been the Golden Hurricane’s cornerbacks coach for each of the last two years.
Franks is only 38, and his only college coaching experience has come at a middling Tulsa program. But his connections and ability to relate to student-athletes — given his playing experience at OU under Venables and his youth — could get him an interview at the very least.
Gabe Lynn
Another former OU player, Gabe Lynn, has now coached defensive backs at the Power Four level for a couple of years.
Lynn is slated to enter his second season on UCLA’s staff. He was the Bruins’ safeties coach in 2025, and he’s expected to coach their nickels in 2026. In 2025, Lynn helped UCLA allow only 196.6 passing yards per game.
Lynn previously served on Deion Sanders’ staff at Colorado following stops at Houston Christian, Oklahoma Baptist and Central Oklahoma.
Based on the language used in his bio on UCLA’s athletic website, it seems that Lynn is content to remain in Los Angeles. But it’s possible that he would consider the Oklahoma cornerbacks coach opening if the Sooners showed interest.
T.J. Rushing
Arkansas defensive backs coach and Pauls Valley, OK, native T.J. Rushing has plenty of SEC coaching experience.
The Razorbacks hired him in January after he coached Auburn’s safeties in 2025. Rushing also spent four seasons as Texas A&M’s defensive backs coach from 2020 to 2023 in addition to other stops at Arizona State, Memphis and Northern Arizona. Rushing also played three NFL seasons and won a Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts.
Maybe it’s unlikely that Rushing leaves Arkansas before even coaching a game in Fayetteville. But based on Norman’s proximity to his hometown, the Sooners would be wise to at least gauge his interest.
