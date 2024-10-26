Why a Poor Third Quarter Doomed Oklahoma's Defense Against No. 18 Mississippi
OXFORD, MS — For most of October, Oklahoma’s defense has been largely left out of the conversation around the program.
With putrid offensive performances against Texas and South Carolina, there wasn’t much Brent Venables’ defense could due to turn the tide.
In Mississippi, however, the defense sprung a leak.
Lane Kiffin’s No. 18-ranked Rebels sliced Venables and defensive coordinator Zac Alley’s unit apart in the third quarter.
Ole Miss hit OU for five passing plays of 20 yards or more in the third quarter alone, scoring 13 points to ensure the Rebels would leave Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with a 26-14 victory over the Sooners on Saturday.
“At the end of the day, we beat ourselves with some explosive plays on defense,” Venables said after the loss. “… The explosive plays were a killer.”
Ole Miss connected on a 16-yard completion and a 35-yard completion on the very first drive of the game, one that ended in a touchdown.
Then down 14-10, Kiffin and quarterback Jaxson Dart went to work in the third quarter.
Dart completed two 20-yard passes on the first offensive drives the third quarter to put the Rebels up 16-14.
After stopping OU, Dart made a little magic of his own to sink OU.
Staring down third-and-14 with Oklahoma’s defensive line closing in, Dart escaped out the pocket to the right and flipped the ball to Jordan Watkins, who had gotten behind cornerback Kani Walker after turning up the sideline, for 26 yards to move the chains.
Two plays later, Walker then bit on a double move and Dart hit Watkins again for a 34-yard completion that moved the ball to the 1-yard line.
“At the end of the day, like, he just happened to be the guy over there when they took a shot,” Alley said of Walker’s poor drive. “Could probably be a little bit better on his technique or his eyes. I don't know. I haven't seen it yet up close and studied it, but we'll go back and look at that.”
On the next possession, Walker was replaced with Dez Malone, who proceeded to allow a 34-yard completion on the second play of the series.
That drive ended in a field goal, and after the flurry of points on back-to-back-to-back possessions, the Rebels were up 23-14 and Ole Miss’ defense was permitted to get more and more aggressive in blitzing OU quarterback Jackson Arnold.
The third quarter was jarring after Oklahoma managed to hold Mississippi to 162 total yards in the first half. Kiffin’s crew posted 201 yards in the third quarter alone.
“You have to do your job the entire time. It takes technique, it takes discipline,” Alley said. “You've gotta make sure that... Every single play is the most important play of the game, because that's the one that could be the big play that changes everything.
“And we had a couple opportunities to get off the field on third down that first series and just didn't execute the right way and there's some things we talked about where we gotta be better. I've gotta put 'em in better positions to be successful.”
Across all four quarters, the defense wasn’t able to generate enough pressure on Dart.
Oklahoma finished with one sack and three quarterback hurries, which isn’t enough to rattle the talented Ole Miss signal caller.
The Rebels gained an average of 6.7 yards per play on first down, keeping the offense out of many obvious passing situations.
In those spots this season, the Sooners have struggled to generate consistent pressure.
“We've gotta get off the ball,” Alley said. “Obviously work our technique and do what we need to do. We're really close on a lot of 'em. We're hitting the quarterback and the ball's coming out.
“A little bit of that is on the back end too. You gotta be in coverage lanes so they can't throw the ball on time. So it all works together, on mixed downs in particular, to be able to create chaos in the backfield.”
Dart completed 22-of-30 passes on Saturday for 311 yards and one score against the Sooners.
Coverage busts and miscommunication continued on the back end of the defense, too, something that OU has to eliminate in the final three conference contests to stand a chance at rallying to make a bowl game.
“As players, we’ve gotta be able to put that on ourselves and get lined up,” safety Billy Bowman said. “We knew they were gonna go fast. At the end of the day, we’ve gotta get the call, we’ve gotta get lined up, we’ve gotta communicate. Even though they’re going fast, that’s not an excuse that you don’t know your job.”
Ole Miss’ only turnover on the day came when the Sooners were on offense, as J.J. Hester erased Taylor Tatum’s fumble by punching the ball out on his own in a bizarre sequence.
All of those factors — the lack of turnovers, the coverage busts, the mistakes even when defensive backs were in the right position — combined to sink the Sooners in the third quarter, something that will never lead to victory against one of the best offenses in the country.
“Everything starts and ends with discipline. We have to play with it,” Venables said. “You have to take the things that you do during practice and take it to game day. That’s poise under pressure.
“Teams are too good. This is a team that’s too good. They have a really good system. When you make mistakes, they’ll punish you… Putting your eyes where they belong is what it’s all about on defense. that is just as basic and fundamental as it comes.
“… That’s how you lose.”