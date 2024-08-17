Why Brent Venables is Confident in Oklahoma's Backup QB Options Heading into 2024
NORMAN — Over the past few seasons, Oklahoma has learned just how important the backup quarterback position is.
After an unfathomable run of success at QB starting with Baker Mayfield, continuing through Kyler Murray and finishing with Jalen Hurts, the Sooners have had to call on their backup signal caller every year since Spencer Rattler took over as the team's starter in 2020.
When OU has had a solid passer to bring onto the field behind its starter, things have usually turned out well for the Sooners.
In 2020, Tanner Mordecai stepped into the Red River Rivalry when Rattler looked overwhelmed and was able to calm the Sooners' offense, going 5-of-7 and quarterbacking a short touchdown drive that kept the Crimson and Cream in the game.
In 2021, Caleb Williams entered the Red River Rivalry to replace Rattler and pulled off one of the most historic comebacks in program history.
In 2022, however, during Brent Venables' first year at the helm in Norman, the Sooners didn't have a good backup QB option and were forced to pay the price when Dillon Gabriel couldn't play. Davis Beville started against Texas in what was one of the worst blowout losses Oklahoma has ever suffered. Against the Longhorns, the former Pittsburgh transfer finished 6-of-12 for 38 yards and an interception.
In 2023, however, Jackson Arnold served as Gabriel's backup, helping lead the Sooners to a victory when the now-Oregon QB went down against BYU. With Arnold now operating as OU's full-time starter, new offensive coordinator Seth Littrell and company had to build depth behind the former 5-star prospect.
Early in training camp, it seems that Oklahoma has a solid group of players working behind Arnold.
"(The backup quarterbacks) come to work everyday, improved through everything that we’ve put them through," Venables said Tuesday. "They know how to compete when put under pressure. They’ve shown signs of, Casey (Thompson) in particular, knowing what to do. And I think he’s still, he’s been a dual-threat guy in the past, but we’re trying to limit that, but he doesn’t have any limited mobility. We’re just trying to be careful with him. All the football that he’s played, it shows.
"And then Mike (Hawkins) has done a great job. Mike can really spin it. He makes good, quick decisions. He’s a threat when extending plays and putting the defense in conflicting positions. And there’s, again, young moments as well. But I really like that group as a whole and what we’ve been able to do there over the course of the summer and the early part of fall camp"
The two players venables mentioned, redshirt senior Casey Thompson and true freshman Michael Hawkins Jr., will compete throughout training camp for the team's backup quarterback role after both quarterbacks arrived in Norman in January.
Thompson come to OU after spending three years at Texas and one year apiece at Nebraska and Florida Atlantic. The son of former Oklahoma quarterback Charles Thompson, Casey has started against the Sooners at both Nebraska and Texas.
Despite dealing with injuries throughout his career, Thompson has racked up 5,338 yards and 52 touchdowns through the air, including a 388-yard performance in the Red River Rivalry that saw the former Southmoore (OK) and Newcastle (OK) standout toss a whopping five touchdown passes against the Sooners.
Thompson spent the 2023 season at FAU, but played in just three games before suffering a season-ending injury. Even if Thompson doesn't have the same physical skill set he once had, the veteran passer's knowledge and leadership is valuable to the Sooners' quarterback room.
Alongside Thompson is Hawkins, who's father, Michael Hawkins Sr., played defensive back at Oklahoma.
A true freshman who arrived in Norman as an early enrollee, Hawkins impressed his teammates and coaches during spring workouts and practices and seems to be learning OU's offense quickly.
Coming out of high school, Hawkins was a 4-star prospect, rated the No. 3 quarterback prospect in the nation, according to Rivals. After leading Emerson (TX) through a tough playoff schedule to the state semifinals, Hawkins made the cut for the Elite 11 Finals and competed against the top quarterbacks in the country in Los Angeles.
With dual-threat capabilities, Hawkins seems to fit well in Littrell's offense and could showcase some of his talents in spot situations this season, especially during the Sooners' non-conference schedule.
While Hawkins has received praise from his head coach, Venables isn't the only person within Oklahoma's locker room to notice how well the young signal caller has performed.
"With Jackson (Arnold) stepping up, Mike Hawkins stepping up, they're learning to take on that leadership role," running back Gavin Sawchuk said Tuesday. "From a quarterback aspect it's a little different. But they've been great, it's very impressive what they're doing. Leading the team, getting that chemistry with the wide receivers, with the running backs, trusting the O-line. They've been doing great."
While Arnold is set to be the team's starter this year, having multiple good backup quarterback options gives Oklahoma an insurance policy so even if Arnold is forced to miss a few weeks, OU can still be competitive in the SEC.