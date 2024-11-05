Why Brent Venables is Pleased About the Future of the Offensive Line at Oklahoma
The Sooners are definitely experiencing growing pains this season.
While enduring a host of injuries on both sides of the ball and even firing an offensive coordinator midseason, 5-4 Oklahoma just ended a three-game losing streak with a 59-14 win against Maine on Saturday in Norman. Albeit a victory over a mediocre FCS team, the game still put the Sooners back in the win column and a victory away from bowl eligibility.
But maybe most importantly, according to OU’s participation report, the blowout gave the Sooners a chance to send out 28 freshmen to gain valuable experience late in the season. It’s the most freshmen the Sooners have played in a game this season.
“A lot of those guys played more than just five or six, seven snaps,” OU coach Brent Venables said at Tuesday’s weekly press conference. “And then I believe we played another seven true sophomores. So you're looking at guys in their first two years – we played 32 players in our ninth game of the year. And so that all bode well. And several of those guys would be playing no matter what the team dynamics look like, but it has afforded some guys an opportunity to get out there on the field a little sooner and give us a chance to have a really good future, as well, foundationally.”
Of the 28 freshmen who got in, four started the game – defensive back Eli Bowen, defensive lineman Jayden Jackson and offensive linemen Logan Howland and Heath Ozaeta. Howland actually logged more snaps than anyone on the team with 80, according to Pro Football Focus. Ozaeta was next with 72. Of the 28 freshmen who participated, 15 played more than 20 snaps, according to PFF.
Those rising up the depth chart in groups deteriorated by injuries got the most playing time not only Saturday but throughout the season. The Sooners have been without their top five wide receivers since Week 4 because of injuries. That has opened up opportunities for freshman wideouts Jacob Jordan, Zion Kearney, Zion Ragins and Ivan Carreon. All will likely play enough this season to burn their redshirts.
OU’s offensive line has been another group plagued with injuries since before the season even kicked off. Saturday was OU’s eighth different starting offensive line in nine games this season. And this group included a pair of freshmen who started and played more than anyone else on the team. In total, six freshmen got snaps on OU’s offensive line against Maine, including Daniel Akinkunmi (8 snaps), Isaiah Autry-Dent (26), Joshua Bates (8) and Eddy Pierre-Louis (37).
Even with all the green big men and regardless of competition, OU’s offensive line was obviously improved Saturday. After giving up a record nine sacks twice in the previous two games, the Sooners’ offensive line on Saturday earned its best pass blocking and run blocking grade of the season from PFF. The group’s 82.4 pass blocking grade was the best among all FBS teams in Week 10.
That success with such a young group is what initially sparked Venables to be asked during his press conference about being pleased about the future at the position despite all the headaches there throughout this season.
“Yeah, this will bode well. No doubt about it,” Venables said. “And you have to take the bad with the good as you're trying to mature a young group of players at one of the more challenging positions on a team, but love the fight and the work and the belief and their consistency just continue to go to work every single day. That's certainly going to pay big dividends moving forward and really across the board.”