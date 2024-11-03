Oklahoma-Maine Review: PFF Grades, Redshirt Report and More
After three weeks of not, as Brent Venables put it, the Sooners finally got what they wanted.
Oklahoma handled Maine 59-14 on Saturday inside Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The win ended OU’s three-game losing streak. And at 5-4 with three games left on the schedule, the Sooners are an upset away from going bowling again.
“I saw some improvement with guys up front, just playing through the whistle, competing, playing with confidence,” Venables said postgame. “Obviously had an outstanding day from a statistical standpoint, averaging 8.5 yards a play and rushing for almost 400 yards, the most here in this stadium in four years. And so real proud of the offensive linemen, the depth of the running backs.”
Here’s a look at some OU numbers – Pro Football Focus grades and snap counts – coming off the Sooners’ win over Maine.
Pro Football Focus
Venables was correct in stating he noticed improvement from OU’s offensive line, at least according to Pro Football Focus and considering the opponent. The big guys up front received a season-best grade from PFF for pass blocking (82.4) after giving up 19 sacks combined the past two outings. And according to Tom Green of 247Sports, OU's big guys also led all of FBS in pass-blocking efficiency. Overall offensively, the Sooners got a 75.2, the best grade since their last win against Auburn (78.2).
That improved offensive line was a different group for the eighth time this season. Starters with snap counts included left tackle Logan Howland (80), left guard Heath Ozaeta (72), center Troy Everett (58), right guard Febechi Nwaiwu (51) and right tackle Spencer Brown (54). Eddy Pierre-Louis (37), Isaiah Autry-Dent (26), Branson Hickman (14) and Daniel Akinkunmi (8) also subbed in during the blowout. Brown was the highest-grade offensive lineman at 65.
Quarterback Jackson Arnold led the way for OU’s offense, both on the field and grade-wise with a career-best 86.8 in 59 snaps and also had the fourth-best passing grade in the FBS at 90.4. Michael Hawkins Jr. relieved Arnold once the game was out of hand for 21 snaps and earned a 53.7.
Receivers included Brenen Thompson (54), JJ Hester (53), Jacob Jordan (34), Ivan Carreon (26), Zion Kearney (25), Zion Ragins (14), Major Melson (3), Jaquaize Pettaway (2) and Jacobe Johnson (2). Hester, who scored a 90-yard TD, had the highest grade among receivers at 72, followed by Jordan at 64.7.
Running backs impressed PFF the most, though, accounting for three of the 10 highest offensive grades. Jovantae Barnes, during a career day, led the position in both snaps (36) and grade (75.1). Next was Taylor Tatum (23, 62.8), Sam Franklin (19, 58.5) and Xavier Robinson (8, 73).
There was a lot of rotation and quick drives on defense, with cornerback Jacobe Johnson getting the most snaps with 40. Other defensive backs included Eli Bowen (38), Billy Bowman Jr. (36), Jaydan Hardy (30), Michael Boganowski (30), Robert Spears-Jennings (21), Devon Jordan (18), Reggie Powers III (15), Kani Walker (14), Woodi Washington (13), Jeremiah Newcombe (12), Peyton Bowen (12) and Dezjhon Malone (3).
Down a level at linebacker, Danny Stutsman logged 36 snaps, followed by Trace Ford (25), Jaren Kanak (24), Dasan McCullough (21), Kip Lewis (20), Samuel Omosigho (17), Kobie McKinzie (16), Lewis Carter (15) and Owen Heinecke (12).
Defensive linemen included R Mason Thomas (31), David Stone (30), Taylor Wein (23), Caiden Woullard (21), Gracen Halton (21), Adepoju Adebawore (18), Damonic Williams (18), Jayden Jackson (17), Ashton Sanders (14), Davon Sears (12), Da’Jon Terry (12) and Danny Okoye (8).
Spears-Jennings was the highest-graded defender at 88.1, according to PFF, followed by Stone (74.5) and Ford (74.2).
Redshirt Tracker
A pair of freshman Sooners reached their limit Saturday night while one burnt his redshirt.
Wide receiver Ivan Carreon’s appearance against Maine was his fifth of the season, erasing his redshirt option his first year on campus. He became the third freshman receiver this season to burn their redshirt, joining Zion Ragins and Zion Kearney.
Fellow receiver Jacob Jordan, a freshman walk-on, reached his four-game limit, meaning he’ll join those three receivers on that list if he sees the field again, and he most likely will, considering he’s emerged as one of Arnold’s top targets. Cornerback Reggie Powers III also made his fourth appearance to reach his redshirt limit.