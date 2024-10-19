Why Brent Venables Says Oklahoma Defense Won't Flinch After Zero-Turnover Performance Against South Carolina
NORMAN — Hidden in Saturday’s epic blunder, Oklahoma’s defense failed to produce a turnover in its 35-9 loss to South Carolina at Memorial Stadium.
Third-year head coach and defensive mastermind Brent Venables was “very surprised” his leading unit could not force a takeaway.
“They’ve [South Carolina] learned and they did a better job than we did today,” Venables said. “That goes without saying. There’s a few times the ball’s getting jarred loose in both the kicking game and them on offense, but not enough to force a turnover.”
His 5-star general, linebacker Danny Stutsman, did not mince words.
“I mean, that's what we do,” Stutsman said. “No matter if we have just a blade of grass, we're always ready to fend. You know, unfortunately there was some times where we couldn't go out there and do anything, but that's not our job, that's not our responsibility. At the end of the day, we didn't force any turnovers, and that's unacceptable for the defensive side of the ball.”
The Sooners defense had snagged six interceptions and thieved eight fumbles before Saturday. Co-Defensive Coordinator Zac Alley applauded the unit’s effort but empathized with Venables and Stutsman.
“I thought [the defense] played really hard,” Alley said. “I was very proud of our leadership, our guys, you know, the grit, the resilience. Come out, second half, I think we gave up like 31 yards second half total. . . We're a team, you know. I think that's the thing that comes to my mind first. And we didn’t give [the offense] the ball one time today, not one turnover. Punch the ball out about three or four times, and they fell right on the ground, on the way down. So in my mind, we didn't do our part to set them up for success. And that's on us. That's on me.”
The Sooners outgained the Gamecocks 291-254 but were damned by consecutive turnovers on their first three possessions, all three that became touchdowns. By the time OU’s defense took its sixth snap, the Sooners trailed 21-0. Venables was asked if the team was “ready to play” Saturday’s 11:45 a.m. kickoff.
“I don’t think that’s fair to say everyone else ain’t ready because of the turnovers,” Venables said. “When they happen, we’ve got to respond. Many times we did today. Other times we didn’t. When they get it and go score, I don’t think that’s necessarily indicative of everybody else not being ready to play.”
“There’s a lot of time left in the game at that point. And you know, we were trying to just run the game plan we had,” Alley said. “We felt like we had a good game plan. I felt like our guys knew it and executed well as a whole throughout the game, certainly better in the second half than the first. I just feel that the standard of what we do and how we were going to call the game didn't really change my mind.”
Again, Stutsman refused to shrug responsibility.
“We can't control that. Obviously, you know, sometimes plays like that are going to happen. It's not our job to get mad at the offense and do all that. They're going to handle it. They're going to do whatever they can to get that corrected,” Stutsman said. “If we have a bad attitude and go out there when there's times where we have that fake punt, and then if we have a bad attitude, they're going to score again and get another touchdown. But we do our thing. We hold them, and that's all we can do as a defense.”
The Gamecocks’ offense moved chains 15 times and converted six of 18 third downs (compare to OU’s 19 first downs and 6-18 third-down conversion rate). In playing even or close to it in most components of the game, losing a 3-0 turnover battle was the most significant factor in Oklahoma’s most disappointing loss in recent memory.
“I know these guys on defense. They’re not gonna flinch,” Venables said. “These guys got the right stuff. Is there moments where they would be disappointed or frustrated? Absolutely. They’re human. Would they let that steer themselves to a place to be negative and finger-pointing and playing the blame game and making up excuses and being pissed at their teammates? Absolutely not.”
The Sooners travel to Oxford, Mississippi next Saturday for a test against No. 18 Ole Miss — and its heralded offensive-minded head coach, Lane Kiffin — at 11 a.m.
"I think you’ve got to love the challenge in this profession and in this business. In the game of football the challenge is the fun part," Alley said. "The opportunity you have that comes with that challenge, to try to execute at a higher level — out-perform, out-think, out-physical, out-working — I think that never changes. And I think that’s what makes what we do so special."