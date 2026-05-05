A Post-Spring Size Up of The Texas Longhorns for Oklahoma's Annual Red River Showdown

Earlier this year, Sooners On SI broke down Oklahoma's opponents in 2026. With spring football in the rearview window, how do the Sooners' foes look heading into the summer following their March/April practices? We continue with Oklahoma's biggest regular season game against the Texas Longhorns.

By the second Saturday in October, the nation will have largely formed its opinions on both teams facing off in Dallas.

Oklahoma will have already traveled to Michigan and Georgia, while the Texas Longhorns will have hosted Ohio State and gone on the road to Knoxville for the first time in program history.

It's easy to say that the annual showdown during the Texas State Fair should feature few surprises considering each team's road to the Cotton Bowl — but that's never the case.

Both Steve Sarkisian and Brent Venables head into 2026 with arguably their best teams and collections of talent since each became the head coach of their respective schools. With more optimism surrounding the program in Norman following spring ball, how did Texas' March/April months treat them?

The Injury Front

Michigan Wolverines defensive back Zeke Berry tackles Texas Longhorns wide receiver Emmett Mosley V during the first half at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

It appears that Texas is on similar ground as Oklahoma when it comes to the injury department. Most players who missed time in Austin during spring were simply recovering from prior procedures from injuries sustained in 2025.

Arch Manning appeared intermittently throughout the spring as he continues recovering from offseason foot surgery. He's expected to be a full participant in summer workouts.

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Emmett Mosely missed most of spring recovering from ankle surgery after getting hurt in Texas' Citrus Bowl victory over Michigan. He's also expected to be back as a full participant in summer.

Justus Terry, who played in 10 games as a true freshman along the Longhorns' defensive line, had shoulder surgery during winter. Sarkisian hoped that early summer progress could lead to him ramping up his availability leading into fall camp.

Texas Strength

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, Texas Longhorns | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

On3 reported that Sarkisian and the Texas staff met with Sean McVay of the LA Rams to discuss the use of 13 personnel in short-yardage situations. This has been an area of weakness with the Longhorns during Sarkisian's time as head coach — the goal line stand of 2023 as one of the more glaring examples.

The Longhorns will have a plethora of experienced skill talent at wide receiver to help in the blocking department to keep defenses on their toes. Cam Coleman, Ryan Wingo and Mosely are all big-bodied pass catchers with extreme skill but who aren't afraid to be physical.

Post-Spring Oklahoma Opponent Breakdowns

Should Texas add short-yardage success to their arsenal, it will make it all the more difficult to defend them — even with a top Brent Venables defense.

Raleek Brown showcased his big play ability in open Texas practices on kickoff return. With him and Hollywood Smothers, the skill talent at Texas reaches a level near the absurd.

It will all come down to Manning's development. While he showcased big play ability throughout his first year as QB1, he was far too up and down considering his expectations. He is in a great situation, but with any Sarkisian offense, they will only go as far as Manning allows them — which can be as high as national champion.

Final Verdict

It appears that very little will get in the way of optimism and hype surrounding Texas' potential 2026 following their spring practices.

Major players were either fully healthy after spring or are on schedule to return during the summer.

What's left is an arsenal of talent that will keep any opposing coach up late at night. The Longhorns will be heavy factors to win the SEC as well as the national championship. Their road to the Oklahoma game will expose a great deal of strengths and flaws that Venables can try to take away or exploit — but that advantage is lost when OU's road is equally as difficult.