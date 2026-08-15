Why 'Explosive' Practice Showing from Trell Harris Should Excite Oklahoma Fans

NORMAN — Collectively, Oklahoma needs more from its wide receiver room in 2026.

And with just three weeks until the start of the regular season, OU coach Brent Venables believes that the position group has made strides.

“(They’re) more precise, more explosive,” Venables said.

A key piece to the wide receiver room’s development? Trell Harris.

Harris, who transferred to Oklahoma from Virginia after the 2025 season, underwent a “cleanup procedure” shortly after he arrived in Norman. The wideout missed the entirety of spring ball as a result, suffered a setback during the summer and was limited for the Sooners’ first few practices of fall camp.

Harris, though, has been a full participant all week. And on Friday, he turned heads in the seven-on-seven portion of practice.

“Trell Harris, he got behind the defense, made an explosive play down the field today,” Venables said. “That was great to see, making competitive plays when there’s turbulence.”

Harris was a star at Virginia in 2025. He finished his final campaign in Charlottesville with 847 yards and five touchdowns on 59 receptions, and he collected Third Team All-ACC honors.

Even though his injury kept him off the field for a while, his presence has been notable in the days since his full return.

“He’s a vet, man, so he knows ball,” sophomore wide receiver Manny Choice said. “He’s making plays.”

Last year, Isaiah Sategna was OU’s most productive wide receiver by a large margin. He ended his first season in Norman with 965 yards — Deion Burks, who had the second-most receiving yards, was well behind him at 620.

Sategna is once again expected to be a star in 2026. But he can’t be OU’s only consistent downfield weapon.

Because he was Oklahoma’s only consistent wide receiver last year, opposing defenses, at times, were able to game plan for his track-star speed. For example, Alabama largely contained him in the College Football Playoff, as Sategna finished that game with only two catches for 17 yards.

Venables believes that Harris — and some of OU’s other wideouts — can make the receiving corps more multi-faceted in 2026.

“Those guys are well-coached,” Venables said. “They have a lot of pride. They like to win.”

The Sooners battled several stingy defenses — like Alabama, LSU, Missouri, Auburn, Texas and Michigan — a year ago.

They will see plenty more in 2026, including Texas, Texas A&M, Georgia, Michigan and Ole Miss.

Ultimately, the Sooners wouldn’t have brought Harris to campus if they didn’t think he could compete against the best.

“Seeing him be able to succeed and take steps that he wants to, it's been fun,” quarterback John Mateer said. “It's going to be a lot of fun.”

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