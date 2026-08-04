Oklahoma's Emmett Jones Updates Trell Harris' Status Heading Into Fall Camp

NORMAN — Oklahoma held its Media Day at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium to ring in the start of fall camp for the 2026 season.

All assistant coaches were made available for brief interviews. Sooners wide receivers coach Emmett Jones fielded a wide range of questions, including an update on new arrival Trell Harris.

Jones clairified Harris' rehab during the offseason. He shared that Harris had a "setback" but that it was "minor." Jones also said that there was "no concern at all" for the All-ACC pass catcher's status.

"I’m still waiting to see," Jones said. "Still waiting to see. (He) had some things this summer that kind of set him back a little bit, minor. So you’ll probably see him out there running routes."

Here’s the full quote from Emmett Jones on Trell Harris’ status heading into fall camp. https://t.co/bUo7coORhi pic.twitter.com/wSDiWZYJqI — Brady Trantham (@BradyDoesSports) August 4, 2026

During SEC Media Days in Tampa, Brent Venables mentioned that Harris was "running routes at full speed" the previous week and that he was "really close to being back."

"He looked good in the things he was able to do," Venables added.

Harris missed all of Oklahoma's spring practices with a "cleanup procedure." The Sooners are expecting Harris to pick up where he left off at Virginia last season, where he earned All-ACC honors catching 59 balls for 857 yards and five touchdowns.

According to Jones, however, Harris may not be 100 percent available to begin Oklahoma's fall camp practices on Wednesday. He also mentioned that a "couple of other guys" would be running routes with the Sooner training staff, but did not clairify who.

Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"There's no concern, or no worry at all about Trell Harris," Jones reiterated.

The hope is that Harris becomes a better fit alongside Isaiah Sategna, who earned All-SEC honors a year ago for OU, than Deion Burks. During the spring, Jim Nagy described Burks' fit alongside Sategna as not the most ideal situation due to Sategna and Burks playing the same position.

Jones believes Harris to be a more a "true, pure receiver."

"He knows how to play the position, he understands everything. He's already alert, pre-snap and one snap ahead. With him, it's learning the OU mindset. Getting that instilled into his game. But he's more of a complete pure, combo receiver. They both kind of play off each other.

"He's super explosive, and knows where to be within a route concept," Jones added.

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