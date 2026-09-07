Why Michigan's Kyle Whittingham is 'Very Impressed' With Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables
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ANN ARBOR, MI — First-year Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham perks up when he hears someone call Brent Venables a defensive genius.
It takes one to know one.
Whittingham and Venables match wits on Saturday when the Wolverines host Oklahoma in an 11 a.m. CT kickoff at Michigan Stadium.
Whittingham was head coach at Utah the previous 21 seasons, and during that time he rebranded the Utes from an entertaining, late-night, mid-major program to a defensive-oriented contender in the Big 12 Conference.
Whittingham, 66, was the Western Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year as a linebacker at BYU and is the winningest coach in Utah history because the built the program on a strong foundation of defensive fundamentals and good special teams. Many of Whittingham’ offenses in Salt Lake City just seemed to fill in the gaps.
So naturally, Whittingham has a deep admiration for what Venables, 55, a linebacker with Kansas State, is trying to do at Oklahoma.
In fact, when Sooners On SI asked Whittingham at his weekly press conference on Monday in Schembechler Hall about Venables’ career-long reputation as a defensive wizard, Whitting revealed a recent interaction they had.
In 2023, after one year in the big chair in Norman in which OU finished 6-7, Venables brought some assistants with him on a stop in Salt Lake City, where they picked Whittington’s brain about defensive tips and tactics.
“We shared ideas with him for several hours,” Whittington said. “I got a lot of respect for him. Extremely intelligent. Personable. Charismatic. I was very impressed with him.
“It surprises me not at all that he's in the program and just done this (trending up) since he’s got there. It was a rough start, but he’s now got it kind of humming along.”
The Sooners opened the season as a 2 1/2-point underdog to the Wolverines, but after the events of the past weekend, those tables have turned. FanDuel Sportsbook has installed OU as a 5 1/2-point favorite.
No. 10-ranked Oklahoma blasted UTEP 51-0 in their season opener on Friday in Norman, while No. 16 Michigan rallied to avoid a catastrophic loss to Western Michigan.
The Wolverines’ victory might feel hollow, though. After the Broncos knocked down a Hail Mary pass in the back of the end zone as time expired, Big Ten Conference officials decided to put one second on the game clock, allowing quarterback Bryce Underwood another chance to throw, and he connected with Utah transfer J.J. Buchanan for a controversial 13-12 win.
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John is an award-winning journalist whose work spans five decades in Oklahoma, with multiple state, regional and national awards as a sportswriter at various newspapers. During his newspaper career, John covered the Dallas Cowboys, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Arkansas Razorbacks and much more. In 2016, John changed careers, migrating into radio and launching a YouTube channel, and has built a successful independent media company, DanCam Media. From there, John has written under the banners of Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, Fan Nation and a handful of local and national magazines while hosting daily sports talk radio shows in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and statewide. John has also spoken on Capitol Hill in Oklahoma City in a successful effort to put more certified athletic trainers in Oklahoma public high schools. Among the dozens of awards he has won, John most cherishes his national "Beat Writer of the Year" from the Associated Press Sports Editors, Oklahoma's "Best Sports Column" from the Society of Professional Journalists, and Two "Excellence in Sports Medicine Reporting" Awards from the National Athletic Trainers Association. John holds a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications from East Central University in Ada, OK. Born and raised in North Pole, Alaska, John played football and wrote for the school paper at Ada High School in Ada, OK. He enjoys books, movies and travel, and lives in Broken Arrow, OK, with his wife and two kids.Follow johnehoover