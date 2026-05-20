Why Oklahoma Began Pursuit of Unranked Class of 2028 Quarterback

Gavin Strang isn’t a well-known prospect yet, but something about him stood out to Oklahoma’s coaching staff.

Strang, a Class of 2028 quarterback, announced that he received an offer from the Sooners on Tuesday.

Standing 6-5 and weighing 210 pounds, Strang is from Brentwood, TN. He is an unranked prospect, according to Rivals, and he does not have a profile on 247Sports.

When OU offered him on Tuesday, he had only one offer from Eastern Kentucky, which competes in the United Athletic Conference at the Division I FCS level.

So how did he catch the Sooners’ attention?

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Well, for one, he had a very strong sophomore season at Brentwood High School in 2025.

The signal caller completed 65 percent of his passes for nearly 2,000 yards. He logged 19 total touchdowns in his second year of high school football.

Strang posted a highlight compilation of his sophomore season on X (formerly Twitter) in November.

Strang’s arm strength appears to be one of his best attributes. In multiple clips, the rising junior quarterback hit his wide receiver in stride from longer than 35 yards.

And while Strang isn’t a true dual-threat quarterback, he certainly isn’t immobile. Strang flashed his ability to make throws — from short, intermediate and long distances — outside of the pocket, and he also hit his targets in stride from on the run in multiple clips.

Strang’s frame is also larger than the vast majority of other quarterbacks in the Class of 2028. According to 247Sports, Strang’s 6-5, 210-pound stature is bigger than each of the top 10 signal callers from the class.

Since earning his Oklahoma offer, Strang has already caught the attention of one other FBS program, as the quarterback announced Wednesday that he received an offer from Memphis.

The Sooners do not have any players committed from the Class of 2028, but they have now offered a handful of quarterbacks. In addition to Strang, OU has sent out offers to Graham Simpson (TN), Trey Tagliaferri (NJ) and Brady Quinn (FL).

Oklahoma will look to add at least one quarterback from the 2028 cycle to further bolster the position for the years ahead. The Sooners signed consensus 4-star prospect Bowe Bentley from the Class of 2026, and they have a verbal commitment from Alabama-based quarterback Jamison Roberts for the 2027 cycle.