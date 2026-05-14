4-star West Coast Defensive Back Collects Offer From Oklahoma

As a new SEC member, Oklahoma’s recruiting grounds have gravitated to the southeast, including states like Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

But the Sooners haven’t ignored the opposite coast.

Class of 2028 defensive back Jalen Flowers — a native of Palos Verdes Peninsula, CA — announced Thursday that he received an offer from OU.

Flowers is listed at 6-2 and 185 pounds, and he plays safety for Palos Verde High School. The defensive back is a consensus 4-star recruit and is ranked as the No. 88 overall prospect from the Class of 2028.

As a sophomore in 2025, Flowers was a defensive machine. He logged 50 tackles, five interceptions, three pass breakups and two tackles for loss, helping Palos Verdes finish the year 10-4. After the season, Flowers accepted an invitation to play in the 2027 Navy All-American Bowl.

His stellar sophomore season followed his productive freshman year in which he registered 26 tackles, eight pass breakups and one interception.

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Unsurprisingly as a 4-star prospect, Flowers has already collected dozens of offers from major programs with two years of high school football remaining.

The schools that have offered him include Alabama, Georgia, LSU, USC, Ohio State, Texas, Texas A&M and Tennessee.

Flowers has already taken a couple of unofficial visits this spring. The defensive back went to Florida and picked up an offer from the Gators in January before taking an unofficial visit to USC — located just 23 miles from Flowers’ home town — in March.

According to Rivals, Oklahoma has now offered 11 safeties from the Class of 2028.

The Sooners have yet to earn any commitments from the 2028 class. OU landed a verbal commitment from 4-star 2028 running back Micah Rhodes in January, but he decided to decommit in April.

OU will look to build a 2028 class that rivals its 2027 class.

With 20 commits from the Class of 2027, Oklahoma is ranked No. 1 in 247Sports’ team recruiting rankings. Of those 20 pledges, 12 of them are graded as 4-star prospects by the recruiting outlet.

OU saw a recruiting boost after its 2025 season in which the Sooners went 10-3 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019. They’ll now have the opportunity to get back to the CFP and further build momentum on the recruiting trail.

Oklahoma opens its 2026 campaign against UTEP on Sept. 5.