Oklahoma Hopes to Bolster Secondary With Pursuit of 2028 Defensive Back

Dailon Denkins hails from south of the Red River, but the Sooners are trying to lure him to Norman.

Denkins, a Class of 2028 defensive back from Missouri City, TX, announced Monday that he received an offer from Oklahoma.

After a great conversation w/@CoachLMorgan i’ve been blessed to receive my 11th D1 offer from @OU_Football #AGTG 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/G5VDMpVWet — Dailon Denkins 4⭐️ (@_DDenkins) May 18, 2026

A cornerback, Denkins stands 6-1 and weighs 180 pounds. He is ranked as the No. 146 overall player and the No. 18 cornerback from the 2028 class, per 247Sports. Rivals also grades him as a 4-star recruit, and he is the No. 182 prospect in that outlet’s rankings.

As a sophomore at Fort Bend Hightower High School in 2025, Denkins registered 15 tackles, two pass breakups and an interception. Competing at the 6A level — the highest classification of Texas high school football — Denkins helped his school finish the season 7-4 and reach the state playoffs.

Denkins also competes in track and field. Most recently, he placed third in high jump at the 6A state meet, clearing the bar at 6’10”.

Even though Denkins has only one year of varsity experience under his belt, he has begun to collect offers from major programs.

So far, Denkins has received offers from USC, UCLA, Houston, Iowa State, Texas Tech and Northwestern. He has also gotten Group of Five offers from North Texas and UTEP and an FCS offer from Alabama State.

Oklahoma has offered 13 cornerbacks from the Class of 2028, according to Rivals. Of those 13, 12 of them are ranked as 4-star prospects or better. OU has also offered A’mir Sears, who is the No. 1 overall prospect from the class in Rivals’ rankings.

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The Sooners have yet to earn any commitments from the Class of 2028. They earned a verbal pledge from Micah Rhodes — a 4-star running back — in January, but he decommitted from OU in April.

OU will look to be similarly successful with both cornerbacks and Texas products during the 2028 recruiting cycle as they have been in 2027.

So far, the Sooners have earned commitments from two cornerbacks — Mikhail McCreary and Mikyal Davis — from the 2027 class. They have also received pledges from five players from the Lone Star State.

OU’s 2027 recruiting class is ranked No. 2 nationally by 247Sports and No. 3 by Rivals with 20 commits.

Oklahoma went 10-3 in 2025 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019. The Sooners will open their 2026 campaign against UTEP on Sept. 5.