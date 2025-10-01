Why Oklahoma Believes WR Javonnie Gibson Will be a 'Big-Time Playmaker'
NORMAN — Oklahoma is poised to finally get a big weapon into the lineup against Kent State.
Receiver Javonnie Gibson transferred to Norman from Arkansas-Pine Bluff over the winter, but a leg injury sustained late in spring practice has kept him on the sidelines.
The 6-foot-2, 211-pound pass catcher is set to finally get unleashed against the Golden Flashes.
“I’m excited for him personally because the kid loves football and he loves being around the team,” OU offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said on Tuesday. “So just seeing how he handled himself during the injury and the whole process that that took. You can tell it really took a lot on him, but he’s a very mature kid. He handles his business well. And so I’m just excited for him to get back playing the sport that he loves.”
Gibson caught 28 passes for 406 yards and four scores at Arkansas at Monticello in 2023, then he burst onto the scene for Arkansas-Pine Bluff last year.
He hauled in 70 catches for 1,215 yards and nine touchdowns.
The Sooners currently have a pair of burners at receiver in Deion Burks and Isiah Sategna and a reliable set of hands, especially on third down, in Keontez Lewis.
But Gibson was one of OU’s most productive receivers throughout spring practice, and the coaching staff believes he’ll add another dimension to Arbuckle’s explosive passing attack.
“(He) is a guy that can make a lot of competitive plays in really tight coverage,” Brent Venables said. “He’s got a tremendous catch radius, very strong hands. He’s got the innate ability to bring the ball all the way in and finish the play with strength at the top of the route.
“And tremendous body control, run after the catch, can break tackles. He’s always open. He’s one of those guys.”
Oklahoma has averaged 305.0 passing yards per game through the first month of the season, which ranks 17th in the FBS.
Both Jaren Kanak and Sategna rank in the top 100 in receiving yards, and all of Kanak, Sategna, Burks and Lewis have caught at least 17 passes for more than 200 yards.
Watching his teammates succeed from the sidelines has been hard, but both Venables and Arbuckle are proud of the way he’s put in the work to get back healthy so he can contribute as the Sooners enter the bulk of their SEC schedule.
"He just has a great maturity and toughness about him,” Venables said. “He's been super consistent when it comes to the rehab and there are a lot of emotional challenges that a lot of young people go through… He's been fantastic.
Adding another option in the passing game will only help sophomore quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr., who is stepping in for John Mateer against Kent State.
After taking on the Golden Flashes (3 p.m., SEC Network), the No. 5-ranked Sooners will head south to battle No. 9 Texas.
Any work on Saturday will be crucial in getting Gibson ready for the Red River Shootout, but Arbuckle is wary of putting too much on Gibson’s plate too fast.
“I’m excited for him to get reacclimated into the game of football, get reacclimated into the offense and really find his spot,” Arbuckle said. “I think he’s a big-time playmaker, I really do. We just got to get his football legs back under him, if you would.
“But the way that kid works and the way he approaches everything is awesome. So I’m excited to see Javonnie get back out there on the field.”