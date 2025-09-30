Hawkins' Experience 'In the Fire' Preps Him For Improved Second Act at Oklahoma
NORMAN — Don't tell Michael Hawkins Jr. that his insertion into the 2025 Oklahoma Sooners' story is a case of 'same guy, different year.'
Hawkins is more than aware of the ups and downs of 2024. The second-year backup quarterback thrust into a starting role for the foreseeable future following John Mateer's injury has confidence and trust in himself, his team and his new offensive
The highs last year were spotty, but they were there — a valiant effort in relief against Tennessee in the second half or going on the road at Auburn and earning a win. The lows were best left on the cutting room floor.
But this year is a different situation as Hawkins takes center stage. The experience of last year has proven valuable for his mentality over the last week. There's a better — and available — cast of characters surrounding him.
"The vibe in the room is more upbeat and just happy," Hawkins said Monday following practice. "Having those guys healthy just really helps your mindset and just how you are going on the field. Just the connection with those guys really helps you.”
Players develop over their careers. Hawkins thanked a "hands-on" approach from Arbuckle's staff for his progression over the offseason. Within this QB-friendly system, Hawkins' talent alone gives Arbuckle something to play with.
"I feel like I took a big step," Hawkins said. "I feel like a big part of that is the people around me like Coach (John Kuceyeski), Coach (Ben) Arbuckle. It's been a great environment."
This offensive staff has allowed Hawkins to develop both as an athlete and as a quarterback. What Hawkins brings to the table from an athletic standpoint speaks for itself. But being quarterback is about many more factors, both tangible and intangible. Hawkins credits this staff for allowing him to grow in those ways.
"I feel like it’s a great situation to be in right now, just to have those guys around me and the support staff," Hawkins said. "Being in the fire last year helped me a lot just with my process and knowing the game and being in there and being able to command a huddle."
Time will tell if those improvements have truly borne fruit. The team has rallied around Hawkins over the last week and spoken highly of his abilities and how he's tackled his new status.
"You can just tell the game is slowing down for him," Oklahoma defensive back Reggie Powers said on Monday. "He’s making his reads quicker. Everything’s happening at a better pace. He’s taking control of the offense.
"We don’t have any doubts," Powers added. "We're just happy to have him back."
Oklahoma is glad to have him back. Not many rosters can boast an experienced backup quarterback that has remained loyal to the program to take the wheel in case of emergency.
"I liked my decision to stay," Hawkins said. "I've been very pleased with my decision."