Takeaways from Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables' Press Conference Ahead of Kent State
NORMAN — Coming off a bye week and heading into Saturday's game against Kent State, Oklahoma coach Brent Venables held his weekly press conference Tuesday.
The Sooners are 4-0 and ranked No. 5 in the country, their highest ranking in four seasons under Venables. OU will take on Kent State at 3 p.m. Saturday at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.
"To this point we don't have anyone that's satisfied or is hard to coach," Venables said. "This is a team that's hungry."
Venables addressed plenty of topics, including the defense's lack of turnovers, quarterback recruiting, Javonnie Gibson and this weekend's ceremony honoring the 1985 national championship team.
Here are several takeaways from Venables' press conference:
Venables: Sooners Can't be Careless Trying to Force Turnovers
Venables isn't trying to make too much of the Sooners' lack of takeaways on defense.
"I don't want to be that team that's over there trying to rip at the ball and nobody's tackling," Venables said. "But at the same time, we have to create turnovers."
The Sooners are the lone FBS team without a forced turnover.
Venables said creating takeaways has been an emphasis in recent weeks, including a Monday presentation from assistant coach Jay Valai on the subject.
"It'll pay dividends," Venables said.
'You want to recruit guys' like Michael Hawkins Jr.
With Michael Hawkins Jr. making his first start of the season Saturday following the unjury to starting quarterback John Mateer, OU's quarterback recruiting has been in the spotlight.
While Jackson Arnold transferred following the hire of Ben Arbuckle and the addition of Mateer to the roster, Hawkins remained in Norman.
"You want to recruit guys like Mike," Venables said. "You go somewhere, you're attached to and you're attracted to all of it. ... Growing and learning and discovering, on the field, off the field."
Venables said he appreciated Hawkins' loyalty, but that he understands it's not the norm in college football.
"Hopefully you recruit guys that have a level of patience. The good thing is because of the free-agent model that we have, you can always get better quickly."
Sooners to Honor 1985 National Championship Team
OU will honor the 1985 National Championship team at halftime of Saturday's game.
"Lot of all-time Sooners greats were part of that team," Venables said. ".... Really cool to have them back in town. One of the all-time great teams here."
The Sooners were 11-1 that season, outscoring opponents 371-103.
Venables was 15 when OU won the title.
He was asked specifically about Brian Bosworth, who was a redshirt sophomore on that team.
Before Venables' first college game as a fan, he sat near where the Sooners' linebackers were warming up. A linebacker then himself., Venables was enthralled.
"I didn't know as much about him then but my first college game was Oklahoma-Nebraska in Lincoln," Venables said of Bosworth. " ... That dude's a badass. I want to be like him. ... He inspired a lot of people."
Venables Praises Javonnie Gibson's Work Ethic
Wide receiver Javonnie Gibson and cornerback Eli Bowen have yet to play this season but both are expected to make their 2025 debuts Saturday after missing the first four games due to injury.
For Gibson. it will be his OU debut after transferring from Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the offseason.
"I'm sure if you gave him truth serum, he'd say, 'I had some tough days and some tough moments along the way' where he couldn't see this day," Venables said. "He's attacked the rehab over the last several months. He hasn't flinched. ... It's just been fun to watch him get back out there with the guys."
Gibson had 70 catches for 1,215 yards and nine touchdowns last season at UAPB.
"He's got a tremendous catch radius, very strong hands," Venables said. "He's always open. He's one of those guys."