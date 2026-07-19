Questions for Brent Venables as Oklahoma Heads to SEC Media Days

With SEC Media Days set to begin tomorrow in Tampa Bay, FL, Brent Venables, along with John Mateer, Taylor Wein and Eddy Pierre-Louis, will present their offseason report and share their thoughts heading into 2026.

Fortunately for the Sooners, it was a dull offseason. Spring ball brought a few minor injuries that weren't scheduled to hold anyone back for summer workouts. It was all quiet on the Norman front.

That doesn't mean that there aren't questions for Venables and the three Sooners players. Setting aside some of the more offbeat questions lobbed at the Oklahoma contingent by non-local reporters, OU can still offer insight heading into fall camp.

Here are a few questions Oklahoma fans can look forward to being answered.

So, How's That Running Game?

Oklahoma running backs coach Deland McCullough on the practice field. | Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

During spring, Venables said the running game was "pathetic" over the last few seasons. It's hard to argue with him considering the standard of running back play at the University of Oklahoma. Last season, an OU back didn't even crack the half-century mark — a first since 1999.

Improving the rushing attack was one of Venables' goals for the offseason. Even with starting backs Tory Blaylock and Xavier Robinson missing all or most of spring ball due to injuries (they've since returned for summer workouts), it was obvious how much OU valued its ground game.

With first-year running backs coach Deland McCullough in charge, and a more experienced offensive line that struggled to open rushing lanes last year, the question is simple: Did you accomplish all you possibly could have during spring and summer for an improved running game?

Of course, like most questions, the answers won't be revealed until the Sooners take the field. But Venables, or even Pierre-Louis, can provide insight on whether they feel the team is right where they want to be heading into fall camp — or perhaps more emphasis will be needed.

Defensive Depth

Oklahoma linebacker Cole Sullivan | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

If Venables had a defensive desire equal to his running game dreams, it would be all about the question of depth.

Oklahoma returns eight of 11 starters on defense from a year ago. But behind a few positions will be new faces who have either appeared in minimal action or none at all.

This raises the question of whether Venables feels much more confident about the depth heading into fall camp as opposed to heading into spring.

The fifth-year head coach described the depth on defense from 2025 as a "secret sauce" for their success. Defensive line, linebacker and safety depth — or lack thereof — may go a long way in determining the Sooners' ultimate fate in 2026.

Why is This Year Going to be Better, John?

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer prepares for a snap in the spring game. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

The injury that plagued Mateer's 2025 campaign is in the rearview mirror. A question of health is something every player and team deals with.

But as Mateer has pointed out in various interviews over the offseason, his injury or inability to grip the football was not always the root cause of his mistakes a season ago.

So what exactly is leading to the confidence that this season will be significantly better? Considering Oklahoma's tough schedule, Mateer may very well need to be more explosive than just more efficient with the football.

Is there something to be said about not only being a second-year starter at quarterback at OU, but also having a year of experience going against SEC talent? Is there better chemistry with this group of skill talent than last year?

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.