Why Oklahoma Fans Will 'Like What They See' Out of the Offensive Line in 2026

Oklahoma’s offense must improve in every facet before the season kicks off, but the Sooners are pleased with the growth up front.

OU finished the season starting a young trio — Michael Fasusi, Ryan Fodje and Eddy Pierre-Louis — alongside two veterans to get to the College Football Playoff.

Center Jake Maikkula brings his experience back in 2026, and Oklahoma added Arkansas transfer E’Marion Harris, but the biggest gains logically have come from the young pieces’ rapid growth.

“It’s a good unit, man. They got a lot better over the spring,” OU general manager Jim Nagy said at SEC Media Days.

The retention efforts by Oklahoma’s front office and offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh meant that between Fasusi, Fodje, Pierre-Louis, Maikkula and offensive guard Heath Ozaeta, OU returned 47 starts made for the Sooners to the group.

With a majority of those coming as first- or second-year players, there was plenty of room for improvement.

“If you just look at those guys individually, Heath Ozaeta had his best spring,” Nagy said. “Ryan Fodje and Fasusi have taken a big jump. Like last year, think about that. Michael Fasusi was a 17-year-old kid in a grown man’s league playing a grown man’s position.”

After making 11 total appearances last year, Fasusi was voted to the Preseason All-SEC Second Team.

Nagy expects him to take another step toward his NFL First Round potential in 2026.

“Even — I’ll say it this way. Even when he blocked R Mason Thomas last year in practice, it looked hard,” Nagy said. “It looked hard to get the job done. And in the spring he was making it look easy. And I just lean back on my experience in the NFL. You see that a lot with second-year players. So those guys have made a jump.”

Add in Harris at right tackle, and the Sooners have someone who has started at both guard and tackle in the SEC who can add another pool of experience to draw upon during OU’s tough schedule.

“E’Marion Harris was a huge pickup for us,” Nagy said. “We got a guy that’s played in our league, 25-straight starts. So adding a bunch of snaps to that group. So yeah, man, that group’s going to be — I think the fans will like what they see out of that group this year.”

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.