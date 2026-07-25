Eddy Pierre-Louis Loves What He's Seen From Oklahoma's Next Wave of Blockers

TAMPA — On Monday's SEC Media Days 2026 opener, Brent Venables proclaimed that his Oklahoma Sooners have "nine guys that can play winning football for us right now" on the offensive line.

There are six obvious names that come to mind: From left to right, Michael Fasusi, Eddy Pierre-Louis, Jake Maikkula, Ryan Fodje (or Heath Ozaeta, who slid back into a starting role during the spring with Fodje missing time) and the Arkansas transfer E'Marion Harris. The initial four started multiple games for the Sooners last season.

Behind them, names like Noah Best kept coming up during spring practices. Likely candidates like transfer linemen Peyton Joseph and Caleb Nitta could be the final two among Venables' nine.

Pierre-Louis was willing to echo those supposed higher-end backups when the subject came up. The Tampa native has been very pleased with how the next wave of blockers has gone about their business.

"The way they work and the way that they act every day," Pierre-Louis said on Monday. "I like that from that group."

Pierre-Louis wasn't shy to toss praise at the names of the mystery three players who could play vital roles in depth and rotations among Bill Bedenbaugh's offensive line.

"Peyton Joseph," Pierre-Louis said. "He's a good dude. And also, we've got Noah Best, a true freshman. He's willing to work and learn every day. He's so smart. That's something that you like as an older guy."

Pierre-Louis' own growth as a player has led to how he oversees the younger players behind him.

"They take good notes. I feel like as a young player, writing things down helps you remember things easier, key details. I look over their notes to make sure they're taking good notes, because that helped me out as a young player."

Despite the optimism, Pierre-Louis isn't cashing checks just yet. He knows that there is a long time between now and the end of fall camp, let alone specific games in October or November.

"There's still meat left on the bone," he said when asked if the line accomplished all their offseason goals already. "We've got a bone-in ribeye steak. So we've got a couple ounces left. We have a lot of work to do.

"The job isn't done yet. We've made a lot of good progress, but we've got to keep working to get to where we want to," Pierre-Louis added.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.