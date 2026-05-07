Oklahoma Freshman LB Jacob Curry Ready to Contribute Immediately in 2026

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s linebacker room is in good shape heading into the 2026 season.

The Sooners retained Kip Lewis after the 2025 campaign, and Owen Heinecke’s injunction against the NCAA was granted in April, giving him an extra year of eligibility. OU also added an experienced Power Four linebacker from the transfer portal in Cole Sullivan, who started at Michigan last year.

True freshman Jacob Curry, though, believes that he and some of the other youngsters at the position group will get the chance to contribute in the fall.

“Looking at Oklahoma's track record, they've known to play freshmen really early,” Curry said. “So that was definitely part of the decision, trying to get on the field as quickly as possible and go out there and prove myself.”

Curry is a 6-0, 200-pound linebacker from St. Augustine, FL. He was a 4-star recruit, per ESPN, while 247Sports and Rivals had him as a 3-star.

Curry is confident that he can be an impact player during his first college football season. But when he arrived on campus in January, he also knew he had plenty of growing to do.

The linebacker said that the Sooners’ winter workout program was “10 times harder” than anything he had ever previously experienced. But OU’s coaches helped him get acclimated quickly.

“It’s definitely a big climate and area change,” Curry said. “But Oklahoma made it really easy. Everyone's really helpful here and so they'll really take the time to explain and break it down and motivate you.”

In addition to participating in the at-times grueling offseason workout program, Curry had to learn the schematics of OU’s defense when he arrived.

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Curry said that his position coach made the learning process easy.

“(Linebackers) coach (Nate) Dreiling is probably my favorite coach on the staff,” Curry said. “How he teaches stuff, how he breaks down play concepts, he’s just the best coach out there. Smartest defensive dude in the world.”

Curry is one of four linebackers who signed with Oklahoma from the Class of 2026, along with Kristan Moore, Dane Bathurst and Beau Jandreau.

OU coach Brent Venables believes that all four of them have the mentality to make an impact early into their college careers.

“Those guys just got a mean stream to 'em,” Venables said at his Early Signing Day press conference in December. “Those are guys, man, they're gonna strike you. They can run and they've got great instincts.”

Heinecke, Lewis and Sullivan will likely get the majority of reps at linebacker, but it’s also possible that OU’s freshmen and other young linebackers like James Nesta and Marcus James play significant roles in 2026.

Curry also could find a home on special teams. OU special teams coordinator Doug Deakin is known for using true freshmen heavily on kicking and punting formations.

Wherever he gets an opportunity, Curry is confident that he’ll make the most of it.

“It's going to be great,” Curry said. “I love getting out there, hitting, showing everybody what I can do.”