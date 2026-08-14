Vikings vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 1

The New York Giants host the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday afternoon as both teams kick off their NFL preseason schedule.

The Vikings have alternated making and missing the playoffs in the last four years, and are looking to get back to the postseason after a 9-8 campaign last season.

Meanwhile, the Giants enter the John Harbaugh era after winning just seven games combined in the last two seasons.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, how to watch, betting trends, a player to watch, and my prediction for this NFL preseason matchup.

Vikings vs. Giants Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Vikings -2.5 (-108)

Giants +2.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Vikings -130

Giants +110

Total

41.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Vikings vs. Giants How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Aug. 15

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN Unlmtd

Vikings record: 0-0

Giants record: 0-0

Vikings vs. Giants Betting Trends

Kevin O’Connell is 4-8 straight up and 5-7 against the spread as a head coach in the preseason

John Harbaugh is 47-17 straight up and 47-17 against the spread as a head coach in the preseason

Vikings vs. Giants Key Player to Watch

Kyler Murray, Quarterback, Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings recently named Kyler Murray as their starting quarterback over J.J. McCarthy, and both gunslingers are expected to see time during Saturday’s preseason opener.

Murray played just five games last season before suffering a season-ending foot injury. He’s looking to turn a new page in Minnesota after spending the first seven years of his career with the Cardinals.

Vikings vs. Giants Prediction and Pick

John Harbaugh is going to want to start his Giants tenure with a win, even if it is the preseason. He’s been one of the more successful head coaches in the preseason, and Kevin O’Connell is under .500.

I’ll take the Giants outright given that the spread is just +2.5.

Pick: Giants (+110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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