Why Oklahoma LB Danny Stutsman Believes 'Spectacular' DC Zac Alley is a Defensive 'Genius'
New Oklahoma defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Zac Alley has drawn rave reviews from his players throughout fall camp.
But perhaps nobody has been more impressed with the new face on the No. 16-ranked Sooners’ defensive staff than OU’s talismanic linebacker Danny Stutsman.
“I’ve had a lot of coaches in my career just playing and I’ve been thinking about this and talking about it with the other linebackers,” Stutsman said Monday during his weekly interview on the Franchise Morning Show. “I think Coach Alley is the best coach I’ve ever had. He is spectacular. … He’s a genius.”
Coming out of his second season as Oklahoma’s head coach, Brent Venables shook up his defensive staff.
The program and Ted Roof mutually agreed to part ways, clearing the path for Alley to rejoin Venables in Norman.
Alley worked under Venables for four years at Clemson before charting his own path with stops at Boise State, Louisiana-Monroe and Jacksonville State. He learned plenty under Venables, but Alley had some new tweaks for the Sooners that he’s been able to mix into Venables’ scheme.
“At first when he came I was a little guarded,” Stutsman said. “Didn’t know what to expect. You know, kind of just like, 'Who is this young guy?' Untested. And then he earned the trust just kind of listening to him and how he coaches and how he teaches and I was just amazed. He had so much knowledge and so much understanding.
“Coach V, he’s done what he’s done for so long and when Coach Alley came in with some changes, at first he was hesitant. We all were. And then we started listening and started understanding and then at practice we’re seeing what he’s teaching us and how he’s explaining film. … And we’re like, 'OK, this guy knows what he’s talking about.' ”
Alley’s method of teaching the playbook has connected with some of OU’s newer pieces, helping to smooth the transition for the freshmen and transfers as they worked to get on the same page as the players entering their second or third year in Venables’ defense.
The methods and mannerisms of Alley on the practice field remind the defensive players of Venables, but Stutsman said there are key differences in the two defensive minds that balance each coach.
“Coach V is very — he’s all over the place because he’s so smart,” Stutsman said. “He’s always thinking of possible situations and scenarios that can happen. We’ll go over something and he’ll interrupt us and say, ‘Here’s what LSU’s gonna do.’ And we’re like, ‘That’s the last game of the year.’ And he’s like, ‘This is going to be critical.’
“And we know that we’re eventually going to see that but Coach Alley knows like, ‘Alright, we have today’s practice. We have to focus on getting better today.’ So it’s a good balance that they have between them two when we’re in the meeting rooms. Coach Alley kind of keeps Coach V on track a little bit so (in) our meetings, we can actually be very efficient.”
Oklahoma took big steps forward last year defensively.
The Sooners finished 2023 ranked No. 49 in scoring defense and 44th in total rushing yards allowed per game.
Still, OU will have to tighten up the passing defense and generate more pressure on opposing quarterbacks to continue to play at a high level in the SEC.
Stutsman feels that camp was a success for his side of the ball, however, and that the team is in a good place as they turn the page and start to hone in on Temple for the season-opener on Aug. 30.
“Camp was awesome, man,” Stutsman said. “Fall camp, that’s when you really bond with your brothers. You’re not interrupted, there’s no distractions and it’s just ball every single day. And Coach V did an amazing job creating an environment that’s going to simulate what it’s going to be like in the SEC.
“He’s always trying to strain us and make it uncomfortable for us so we can improve and grow. And I think the team’s ready.”