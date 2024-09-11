Why Oklahoma OL Logan Howland is 'Only Going to Continue to Get Better'
In Oklahoma's Week 2 matchup against Houston, redshirt freshman offensive tackle Logan Howland played his first meaningful snaps for the Sooners.
Howland started the year as a backup to USC transfer Michael Tarquin, but due to Jake Taylor dealing with multiple injuries, Howland was inserted into OU's lineup against the Cougars.
Taylor sat out in Week 1 against Temple, but instead of Howland, Bill Bedenbaugh and company elected to play Spencer Brown for the majority of their matchup against the Owls.
After Brown received a 62.2 offensive grade from Pro Football Focus for his season opening performance, Bedenbaugh called Howland's number when the team needed to fill one of its tackle spots against Houston.
"Injuries happen in sports. We got to be a next-man-up kind of thing," Howland said on Monday. "Luckily my name was called and I did the preparation and stuff. I just had my chance and I took it. I'm happy we got the win."
Howland played 39 offensive snaps against Houston, according to PFF, earning a 64.1 offensive grade. The redshirt freshman received a 78.7 pass blocking grade and a 57.3 score as a run blocker.
Playing tight end through his junior year of high school, Howland has learned the offensive tackle position quickly in the past three years. The former 4-star prospect made his debut at tackle as a senior in high school and is now playing significant snaps for Oklahoma just two seasons later.
Even in his redshirt season, Howland played just four offensive snaps, but after reportedly having a strong showing over the winter and summer, the former Hun School (NJ) standout has played his way onto the field early in his career.
Brent Venables seems to be impressed by what Howland has been able to accomplish in his short time as an offensive tackle, highlighting the redshirt freshman at his weekly press conference.
"We got some good young players that, you know, some of them are already over on the offensive line," Venables said on Tuesday. "Like a redshirt freshman, Logan Howland, that played 32 snaps, and played well. Graded out and around 76%. Did a lot of stuff really good for his first extended amount of time."
While Howland wasn't perfect against the Cougars, he did showcase a few of his high-upside traits.
Moving from tight end to offensive tackle, Howland has much quicker feet than most players who have played in the trenches their entire career. Additionally, the Princeton, NJ, product has great length, which can prevent opposing defensive lineman from being able to get their hands in the correct position.
The two areas that Howland has improved the most since arriving in Norman, however, are his technique and strength. Moving to the position later than most high-level o-lineman, Howland came to OU underweight for a tackle and had to quickly put on good weight and add strength.
Fortunately for the Sooners, Bedenbaugh and strength coach Jerry Schmidt are well-renowned for helping raw young players reach their full potential.
"We know the Lane Johnson transformation from quarterback to tight end to offensive lineman. Some of that is a little bit the same," Venables said. "His high school coach knew he was going to move to offensive line. It’s been a lot of fun to watch him put the work in, gain the weight, strength, confidence, learn the basics, learn the fundamentals. Watch that evolution and transformation take place. He’s only going to continue to get better. He has a chance to play this game for a long time. This is good work for him last week. Getting into the game takes things to another level. Sometimes you have to get in there and get exposed. And sometimes you get in there, (and) for a coach (that) could be a little bit gun shy, if you will, about a guy who doesn’t have a lot of game experience, sometimes that can help the coach, too, to earn trust."
Howland credits his Bedenbaugh for helping him develop his skills, rapidly rise up the depth chart and being ready to answer when his number was called against Houston.
Still, Howland improvement must continue for the Sooners' offense to be successful this season, and moving forward. With Taylor's status still uncertain, Howland will need to be ready for action at any moment, even when the Las Vegas, NV, product returns to the lineup.
Howland seems confident in himself, however, saying that Bedenbaugh has given him the tools to be successful in the trenches.
"I feel good. We got one of the best coaches in the country, if not the best. He gives you the tools and you just have to execute with them," Howland said. "The offensive line here is a standard. We have to live up to that standard every day. You see guys in the NFL doing well right now and we have to replicate them and try to get where they're at."
If Howland, and the rest of OU's offensive line, is able to step up and improve their play as the season progresses, life will be much easier for Seth Littrell, Jackson Arnold and the rest of the Sooners' offense.