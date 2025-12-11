Why Oklahoma's Players are 'Very Excited' to Open College Football Playoff at Home

NORMAN — After Oklahoma beat LSU 17-13 in its final regular-season game, the Sooners knew they were in.

But much had yet to be determined about the Sooners’ draw as far as seeding, opponent and location of their College Football Playoff first-round game.

On Sunday — as No. 8-ranked Oklahoma’s players and coaches watched the CFP Selection Show with one another — it was revealed that No. OU will host No. 9 Alabama in the first round on Dec. 19.

“It meant a lot,” senior defensive lineman Gracen Halton said. “There's been a lot of hard work and I just feel like that was a great moment to have.”

The Sooners’ journey to hosting a first-round game is rather remarkable.

After starting the season 5-0, OU lost two of its next three games to Texas and Ole Miss. One more loss would have almost certainly eliminated the Sooners from CFP contention — but they never slipped up again.

Oklahoma rattled off road wins against Tennessee and Alabama and home wins against Missouri and LSU to finish the regular season 10-2 overall and 6-2 in SEC play.

For seniors like tight end Jaren Kanak, the Sooners’ lengthy end-of-season winning streak gave them the chance to play one more game at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

“Feels good to be practicing out here in December, getting ready for a home playoff game,” Kanak said. “Everybody’s very excited.”

The Sooners and Crimson Tide have become very familiar with one another since OU joined the SEC in 2024.

Oklahoma upset Alabama 24-3 in Norman in 2024 before the Sooners stunned the Crimson Tide again 23-21 in Tuscaloosa less than a month ago.

Defensive back Eli Bowen was a freshman on the 2024 squad that upset Alabama at home, and he acknowledged the role that the crowd played in that win. Now a sophomore, Bowen expects the atmosphere to be even more raucous in this matchup with the Crimson Tide.

“I can’t imagine how packed it’s going to be,” Bowen said. “How fun and loud it’s going to be, especially a night game. I’m ready to see it.”

ESPN’s "College GameDay" crew will be in Norman ahead of Friday’s game. The contest also sold out of tickets within 24 hours from when sales began.

Every seat will be filled on Friday. And junior defensive back Peyton Bowen’s message to the fan base is simple.

“Just be there and be loud, that’s all I got to say,” Bowen said.