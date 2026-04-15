Why Oklahoma’s Transfers from Colorado State Aren’t Fazed by Stiffer Competition

NORMAN — The level of competition will be much higher for Lloyd Avant and Rocky Beers in 2026.

Both of them transferred to Oklahoma from Colorado State in January. Avant is a running back who will be a junior in 2025, while Beers is a tight end entering his sixth year of college football as a redshirt senior.

As former Mountain West players, Avant and Beers are both well aware that being impactful will be tougher in the SEC — but they wouldn’t have come to Norman if they didn’t believe that they were up for the challenge.

“I was looking to go to a good school with competition like the SEC or Big Ten,” Beers said. “I was just looking to make a bigger splash. If you want to beat the best, you have to beat the best.”

Colorado State struggled in 2025, finishing 2-10 overall and winning only one conference game. But Avant and Beers were both valuable pieces.

Avant rushed for 417 yards and five touchdowns while catching 24 passes for 261 yards and a touchdown. He also contributed heavily on special teams, returning 11 kickoffs for 268 yards.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.

Avant played one season at Tulsa before transferring to CSU prior to the 2025 season. As someone who has now played at two programs, Avant believes his experience — as well as his physical tools — can help OU’s running back room improve.

“I can show the guys how to come in and execute the game plan,” Avant said.

Beers also spent just one year in Fort Collins after previously playing at Florida International and Air Force. He finished his 2025 campaign with 388 yards and seven touchdowns on 31 receptions.

According to Avant, Beers’ impact hasn’t diminished since coming to a much larger program.

“Rocky’s a great guy. He’s the same on this level and at Colorado State,” Avant said. “He’s a hard worker, a straightforward guy, and he makes plays in the pass game and in the blocking game, so that’s what I love about him.”

It’s hard to predict exactly what Avant or Beers’ roles will be in the fall.

At running back, Oklahoma retained last year’s featured backs — Xavier Robinson and Tory Blaylock — but both of them are sidelined for the time being with injuries. The Sooners also signed Jonathan Hatton Jr. and DeZephen Walker as part of their 2026 recruiting class.

OU signed three tight ends — Beers, Hayden Hansen and Jack Van Dorselaer — from the transfer portal in January while also adding true freshmen Tyler Ruxer and Ryder Mix.

Whether the Colorado State transfers are starters or backups, Avant believes that both he and Beers know what it will take for them to contribute.

“You want to play at the top level, and when playing on the top level it demands respect and demands physicality,” Avant said. “You’re in the SEC, so it’s big-level ball, so you have to demand physicality and toughness.”