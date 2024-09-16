Why Tennessee's Tempo Has Oklahoma's Full Attention Ahead of Top 15 Clash
Tennessee undoubtedly represents the biggest challenge of the young season for Oklahoma’s defense.
Led by redshirt freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava, the No. 6-ranked Volunteers (3-0) are averaging 67 points per game through the first three weeks of the season .
Tennessee has been efficient both through the air and on the ground, and the offensive line is the best unit the Sooners (3-0) have seen this year.
But the talent on the offensive side of the ball isn’t the only think that could hurt OU on Saturday. Head coach Josh Heupel also puts defenses in a bind with the speed at which his offense runs.
“They’re extremely explosive,” OU linebacker Danny Stutsman said during his weekly interview on 107.7 The Franchise on Monday. “They have amazing receivers. A really great young quarterback. The tempo is really what gets a lot of teams. They’re able to push the ball down really fast and it’s kind of similar to our offense, probably a little quicker. It’s going to be the fastest tempo we’ve seen all year.”
Per teamrankings.com, Tennessee snaps the ball every 25.6 seconds, which ranks 45th in the country, but the Volunteers have been in position to run clock throughout the second half of each of their first three games against Chattanooga, NC State and Kent State.
Heupel’s offense is averaging 43.3 points in the first half of games alone, when the Volunteers are still operating normally instead of trying to eat through clock.
Oklahoma’s own offense, which the defense saw plenty through spring practice and fall camp, isn’t slow by any means.
But the entire operation does appear to be throttled down from the pace that Jeff Lebby championed in Norman.
Stutsman said practicing against those offenses can be a helpful memory for OU’s experienced defenders, but things will be a bit different come Saturday night.
“A lot of the guys were around for that, kind of understand how that tempo works,” Stutsman said. “Luckily for the defense we have a lot of experience there so we can reiterate how it is for the younger guys.
“But at the end of the day you can’t replicate that kind of tempo. You can try as much as you want, I’m sure we’re going to get a great look from the scout team, but at the end of the day you kind of just have to be conditioned and ready to go.”
Everything will be sped up for the Sooners’ defense on Saturday, from the athletes lining up across from them to the processing speed at which they’ll have to mentally process the picture presented by Tennessee’s formations and motions.
But OU was able to get a head start on its new SEC opponent in the offseason.
“I think (the offense) watched film,” quarterback Jackson Arnold said after Oklahoma’s victory over Tulane. “Obviously we didn't game plan or anything but we watched film, just kind of based off structures, tendencies, first down, third down, that sort of stuff, some red zone stuff.
“I think the defense was doing actual walk-throughs, going through Tennessee stuff. They've got a big head start for sure.”
OU coach Brent Venables is aware of the test Tennessee will pose, and he heaped praise on the Volunteers’ body of work through the first month of the season on Saturday night.
“They’ve got a really good team,” Venabels said. “… We’ll put together a good game plan, gotta improve this week. This week is important. It’s going to be a great matchup. One I know our guys are excited about and looking forward to.
“… We’ll certainly have all you could ask for this week. We’re going to have to play well. We know that. It’s going to be a really physical game. Our biggest physical challenge up to this time.But like where we’re at; 3-0. We got a lot we gotta get better at, in all three phases. Just like you said, it’s going to be our biggest challenge.”