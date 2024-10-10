Why the Red River Rivalry Will be a Dream Come True for Oklahoma TE Jake Roberts
NORMAN — Every player who files down the thin tunnel into the Cotton Bowl, past the black curtain, remembers the Red River Rivalry for a lifetime.
In the era of the transfer portal, players on both sides arrive on campus and quickly have to get acclimated to the rivalry.
But tight end Oklahoma Jake Roberts needs no introduction.
Roberts, who started his career at North Texas and Baylor before suiting up at OU, monitored the happenings at the State Fair of Texas even when he was with the Mean Green and the Bears.
He’s a Norman product. Roberts grew up dreaming of playing for the Golden Hat.
“I feel like I’m already getting butterflies about it,” Roberts said on Monday, beaming at the prospect of battling No. 1 Texas.
“Growing up here, being a Sooner fan, you know what this means to everyone in the state of Oklahoma — and in the state of Texas,” Roberts said. “It’s a big deal to a lot of people, and to have the opportunity to compete in it, I’m over the moon. I can’t wait. It’s going to be a great opportunity and a great challenge.”
At 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Roberts’ dream will come true.
No. 18 Oklahoma enters the Cotton Bowl 4-1 overall and 1-1 in SEC play, and a victory over the Longhorns (5-0, 1-0) would thrust the Sooners straight back into the heart of the College Football Playoff race.
The stakes are high, but Roberts would be fired up to play the game regardless of what it means for the Southeastern Conference standings.
Roberts just hopes to pen his name into the history of one of the greatest rivalries in sports in just his second ever trip to the Cotton Bowl.
“I remember me and my dad, we went to — I’ve only been to one OU-Texas, and I think it was — we were talking about it last night; I think it was 2010 maybe,” Roberts said. “It was 28-20. I just remember vividly seeing Coach (DeMarco) Murray out there when he was playing in the game.”
If he wasn’t in the stands, Roberts was watching the game unfold with family from his home.
Come Saturday, he’ll have every opportunity to make memories for Sooner fans across the nation.
Oklahoma’s offense is still depleted.
Receivers Nic Anderson and Andrel Anthony were ruled out of the contest on Wednesday, and on Thursday ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Deion Burks was expected to miss his second game of the year.
Against Auburn, some of those opportunities fell to the tight end room.
Roberts’ teammate, Bauer Sharp, caught four passes for 43 yards to help move OU’s offense on the plains in Alabama.
And Roberts has shown he can chip in too, after catching three passes for 51 yards and a score against Houston back in Week 2.
He’ll factor into the ground game as well, blocking for quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. and running backs Jovantae Barnes, Gavin Sawchuk and Taylor Tatum.
Nothing is certain once things kick off between Oklahoma and Texas for the 120th time, so Roberts is just going to try to make the most of his opportunity in the game he’s always wanted to play a role in.
“Getting to get off at the fair and stuff, it’s going to be cool,” Roberts said. “I’m guessing they bus right in there and there’s probably a bunch of people. It’s going to be bumping down there.
“… I’m just excited to get out in the Cotton Bowl and see it split down the middle. It's going to be awesome.”