One thing Oklahoma has figured out this season:

Not everything will be perfect. John Mateer is still John Mateer. Jason Witten is still a first-time collegiate play caller. And Texas A&M’s defense is good enough to have a hand in any game.

And, of course, the Oklahoma defense is still dominant.

When the No. 22-ranked Sooners needed it, Witten was clever, Mateer was clutch, and the Sooner defense came through again as OU won its seventh straight game in November.

In a 28-7 victory over struggling Texas A&M on Saturday night in Norman, the Sooners clinched a winning record and locked the Aggies out of bowl contention.

For head coach Brent Venables, following last year's November run to the College Football Playoff, Saturday marked the first time in his five seasons at the helm that OU will post back-to-back winning records.

OU won its third in a row to improve to 7-4 overall and 5-3 in Southeastern Conference play heading into next week’s finale at Missouri, while A&M fell to 4-7 and 1-7 as they finish against Texas.

Witten, the interim offensive coordinator after Ben Arbuckle’s midseason firing, had been given so much praise for the Sooners’ turnaround in wins over Florida and Ole Miss — in particular, for no turnovers and for long, time-consuming drives. So when both of those backfired in the first half against A&M, it was unexpected.

Mateer gave the football away twice in the second quarter, and it seemed OU was heading for its first scoreless halftime since 2005.

Then Mateer engineered a near flawless drive for a touchdown pass to Rocky Beers just 22 seconds before the half to tie it at 7-7.

Witten finally got his cross-country drive in the third and fourth quarters, however, as Mateer put together a 15-play, 96-yard march that drained 8:24 off the game clock and put the Sooners up 14-7 with 13 minutes to play.

The rest of the afternoon belonged to the Oklahoma defense, which gave up just three punts, a fourth-down stop and an interception — the latter of which set up Mateer’s game-sealing touchdown with a 25-yard pass to wide-open Isaiah Sategna to put the Sooners up 21-7.

After another defensive stop, Mateer tacked on a tough, resourceful, somersaulting touchdown run in the final seconds to make it 28-7.

For the second time this year, Oklahoma was facing a green true freshman quarterback in Brady Hart. In the win at Florida, Trammel Jones made his second career start and was shaken by Venables’ third-down blitz package. For Hart, it was the first start of his career, and he played like it against one of college football’s top defenses.

But Hart also delivered the type of big plays expected of a 4-star recruit, including a 36-yard touchdown bomb to Isaiah Horton and a 39-yard catch-and-run to Mario Craver.

That would be it against the Sooners, however, as A&M’s other 11 offensive possessions never penetrated the OU 40 and netted just 93 yards and resulted in zero points.

Here are Oklahoma’s winner and losers from Saturday’s game:

LOSE, then WIN: QB John Mateer

The Sooner quarterback was enjoying a four-game streak without a turnover — he was the only starting QB in the country with that designation — but that streak ended with a deep, bass thud.

On back-to-back possessions in the second quarter, Mateer jumped back into the deep end of the turnover pool, throwing an interception on an ill-advised pass into traffic in the end zone, then getting too loose with the football on a keeper and losing a fumble.

OU had the football for 8 plays and 61 yards on the first drive (it died on a play from the A&M 14-yard line, and 6 plays for 31 yards on the second (the Aggies recovered at their own 31).

On the Sooners’ next drive, Mateer’s pass to Parker Livingstone for 25 yards sparked the Sooners’ first score and was followed by a 38-yard catch-and-run by Elijah Thomas on third-and-25. Mateer saw an Aggie defender offsides and Thomas broke deep, and Thomas made his first big play for the OU offense.

Mateer then redeemed his first INT by connecting with Rocky Beers on a 4-yard touchdown to tie it just before halftime.

But Mateer missed a huge opportunity to open the third quarter when he sailed a pass over Manny Choice’s head after Choice had split two defenders in deep zone coverage and gotten himself wide open in the right seam.

He then overthrew Choice again wide open over the middle.

But on his two second-half touchdown drives, Mateer was fabulous, completing 7-of-8 passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns.

Mateer finished 23-of-33 for 269 yards with three touchdowns and the one interception. He also led the Sooners with 55 yards on 12 carries and lost the fumble.

WIN: WR Elijah Thomas

Thomas came into Saturday with just six receptions this season for all of 58 yards.

But his 38-yard sideline grab from Mateer late in the second quarter came on the heels of Parker Livingstone’s 25-yard catch and sparked the OU offense to life.

When an A&M defender jumped offsides before the snap, Thomas took off on a go route down the Aggies' sideline, and Mateer smartly threw him the football. He caught it wide open and seemed headed for a touchdown, but was caught and dragged down at the 4.

Mateer threw to Beers for the tying TD on the next play.

LOSE: RT E’Marion Harris

Harris was the only OU offensive lineman to play every snap in the same position of every game this year.

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That streak ended with 1:04 left in the second quarter as he went down with an apparent ankle injury.

He was replaced by sophomore Ryan Fodje, who has been on the injured list for several weeks and got healthy just in time to return to the two-deep against A&M.

Fodje went the rest of the way after replacing Harris.

WIN: WR Parker Livingstone

For so much of the season, Mateer had locked onto Isaiah Sategna and Rocky Beers as his only reliable receiving threats.

But that changed when Jason Witten took over as offensive coordinator, as more players caught more passes.

That continued on Saturday as Mateer opened the game with a throw to Livingstone for a 9-yard gain, then went back to him two plays later for a 12-yard pickup.

Livingstone’s 25-yard grab over the middle on first down sparked OU’s touchdown drive late in the second quarter.

Three plays after that one, however, Mateer led Livingstone across the middle a bit too much, and he got separated from the football by a hard hit from safety Dalton Brooks that left Livingstone on the grass for a few seconds.

Livingstone’s first half was productive: four catches for 46 yards. He finished with four receptions for 47 yards.

Another receiver benefiting from a more discretionary Mateer is Jacob Jordan, who’s caught a pass in six straight games now, including an 8-yard pickup in the second quarter, after not catching a pass in the first five games.

Beers caught three passes for 36 yards on that final drive alone. (See below.)

LOSE: Turnover Margin

Oklahoma defenders had three passes from freshman Brady Hart in their hands in the first half alone and came away with nothing.

Linebacker Owen Heinecke had his hands on two passes, including one that should have been an uncontested catch and potentially big return, but couldn’t come down with either one.

Cornerback Courtland Guillory also had a potential pick slip through his fingers in the first half, and early in the second, he and multiple teammates tipped away a bad throw by Hart that could have been intercepted.

Heinecke still had seven tackles by halftime, including two tackles for loss.

Guillory fixed all that with his fourth-quarter pick (see below).

WIN: TE Rocky Beers

While Mateer continued to diversify his portfolio among the receiver corps, he did eventually seem to lock onto Beers in the second half.

Beers caught passes of 11, 19 and 7 yards in a five-play stretch to end the third quarter, then hauled in a 6-yard grab to start the fourth quarter.

On the very next play, however, Beers was rolled up from behind by Mateer, and had to be helped off the field by OU medical personnel.

He later returned to action and didn’t seem hindered by the injury. Beers finished with a team-leading seven catches for 69 yards.

WIN: Short-Yardage Offense

During a key stretch of the third quarter, offensive lineman Peyton Joseph came in for a couple of short-yardage runs, just like he did on a handful of plays last week.

He smashed into one of his teammates on third-and-1 as Lloyd Avant got stuffed at the line for no gain, but on fourth-and-1, he helped clear space for Avant to gain 4 yards and keep the drive alive.

In the final seconds, Joseph actually slipped out for a pass, but Mateer’s throw to the end zone was a little high and skipped through his hands.

Joseph landed hard on the incompletion and had to be helped to the sideline.

Venables said in his postgame press conference that Mateer's throw was intended for tight end Hayden Hansen, but Joseph "wanted to score a touchdown so bad."

WIN: RB Tory Blaylock

Blaylock cashed in a 15-play, 96-yard touchdown drive that traversed 8 minutes and 24 seconds in the third and fourth quarters.

On the play, Blaylock leaked out of the backfield and was immediately targeted by Mateer, who zipped a quick sidearm throw. Blaylock turned upfield and dove inside the right pylon for the easy TD and a 14-7 lead.

It was Blaylock’s first touchdown of the season.

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