How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Temple
The Sooners made their statement.
Oklahoma's 24-13 victory over Michigan truthfully wasn't even that close, setting the stage for an exciting September in Norman.
But before OU can open SEC play with a familiar face, the Sooners (2-0) must show they can handle the success of dominating the Wolverines on their first road trip of the season.
Oklahoma makes a rare trek to the northeast this Saturday to take on Temple.
The Owls have enjoyed a 2-0 start to the season under new head coach K.C. Keeler. They beat the UMass Minutemen 42-10 in Week 1, then throttled Howard 55-7 on Saturday.
Quarterback Evan Simon has completed 27-of-35 passes this year for 422 yards and nine scores through two games, while throwing no interceptions.
Last year, the Owls turned the ball over six times in their 51-3 defeat to Oklahoma in the season opener for both teams.
OU's defense enters Saturday's matchup against Simon playing at hits highest level in years.
The Sooners held Michigan to 288 yards of total offense, and 75 of those yards came on one carry for the Wolverines.
Oklahoma consistently knocked the Wolverines into the backfield. Brent Venables' defense finished with eight tackles for loss and one sack, and held true freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood to 9-of-24 passing for 142 yards.
On the other side of the ball, offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle and quarterback John Mateer dazzled.
Mateer completed 21-of-34 passes for 270 yards and a score while also throwing one interception. The Washington State transfer also asserted himself on the ground.
He carried the ball 19 times for 74 yards, including a pair of rushing touchdowns to help overpower Michigan.
Oklahoma's offense finished with 408 total yards, and Arbuckle's unit sealed the victory with a 16-play field goal drive that spanned 78 yards and sapped eight minutes and 27 seconds off the clock.
If the Sooners can handle business in Philadelphia, it will set up a likely top 25 matchup with former quarterback Jackson Arnold and the Auburn Tigers that will close out OU's slate in September.
How to Watch No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners vs. Temple Owls
- Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA
- Date: Sept. 13
- Time: 11 a.m.
- Channel: ESPN2
- TV Broadcast Crew: TBA
- Radio Broadcast: 107.7 FM The Franchise
- Weather Forecast: Generally sunny with a high of 79 degrees and winds blowing between 5-10 miles per hour