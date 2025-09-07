Oklahoma-Michigan Review: PFF Grades and Snap Counts
Brent Venables’ Oklahoma Sooners moved to 2-0 with a 24-13 win over Michigan on Saturday night.
No. 18 OU moved to 2-0 in the young season with the victory, while No. 15 Michigan dropped to 1-1.
Several Sooners stood out, from quarterback John Mateer to true freshman offensive tackle Michael Fasusi to, well, the entire defense.
Here’s how Oklahoma graded out with Pro Football Focus.
Offense
Offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh threw a curveball at the Wolverines on Saturday.
He brought in four new starters from the Week 1 win over Illinois State, with three of those new starters making their season debuts.
Fasusi, the 5-star freshman, graded out at fourth on the offense with an overall grade of 69.2, a pass blocking grade of 61.0 and a run blocking grade of 69.5.
Tackle Logan Howland, who played nine offensive snaps on the final scoring drive, finished as the Sooners’ highest-rated player on the offense with a 77.0 overall grade.
Unsurprisingly, Mateer and receiver Deion Burks also received high grades.
Mateer was second on the offense with a 76.8 grade after he completed 21-of-34 passes for 270 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also added two rushing touchdowns and 74 yards on the ground on 19 carries.
Burks caught seven balls for 101 yards and a score, and he received a 72.3 grade.
Here are the snap counts and the grades for OU’s offense.
- OG Heath Ozaeta, 75 snaps (52.7 overall grade)
- QB John Mateer, 75 (76.8)
- C Jake Maikkula, 75 (58.0)
- OT Derek Simmons, 75 (46.9)
- OG Febechi Nwaiwu, 75 (51.5)
- WR Keontez Lewis, 73 (57.8)
- WR Deion Burks, 70 (72.3)
- OT Michael Fasusi, 66 (69.2)
- WR Isaiah Sategna 66 (57.4)
- TE Jaren Kanak, 60 (67.9)
- RB Tory Blaylock, 27 (65.2)
- TE Will Huggins, 24 (39.8)
- RB Jaydn Ott, 23 (52.8)
- RB Jovantae Barnes, 22 (66.1)
- OT Logan Howland, 9 (77.0)
- WR Jer’Michael Carter, 8 (57.5)
- OG Ryan Fodje 1 (60.0)
- WR Ivan Carreon 1 (60.0)
Defense
The defense earned generally great grades for its strong effort against Michigan.
Linebacker Owen Heinecke was OU’s top-rated defender, but defensive tackle David Stone and linebacker Kip Lewis were close behind.
Defensive backs Courtland Guillory and Peyton Bowen were the only two Sooners to play all 59 defensive snaps.
- CB Courtland Guillory, 59 snaps (65.8 overall grade)
- S Peyton Bowen, 59 (62.9)
- S Robert Spears-Jennings, 56 (65.7)
- LB Kendal Daniels 50 (59.6)
- DE R Mason Thomas 48 (63.5)
- LB Kobie McKinzie 36 (63.6)
- LB Kip Lewis 36 (70.2)
- CB Gentry Williams 34 (47.6)
- DT Damonic Williams 33 (50.9)
- DT Jayden Jackson 29 (69.7)
- DE Marvin Jones Jr. 27 (58.1)
- DT Gracen Halton 27 (67.4)
- CB Devon Jordan 25 (62.7)
- DT David Stone 25 (72.0)
- DE Taylor Wein 24 (57.7)
- LB Owen Heinecke 23 (75.2)
- DE Adepoju Adebawore 19 (69.4)
- S Reggie Powers 16 (64.9)
- LB Sammy Omosigho 16 (64.3)
- DT Markus Strong 4 (48.7)
- S Michael Boganowski 3 (60.0)