Oklahoma QB John Mateer Flashes Rushing Ability in Win Over Michigan
NORMAN — John Mateer’s legs were almost as beneficial as his right arm in the Sooners’ winning effort on Saturday.
In his second game as Oklahoma’s starting quarterback, Mateer led the No. 18 Sooners to a 24-13 win over No. 15 Michigan.
Mateer ran for 74 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries in addition to the 270 yards he accumulated through the air.
It wasn’t scripted that Mateer would have to run so frequently against the Wolverines. But it’s what worked best for the offense to find a rhythm.
“I wouldn’t say we sat down and (offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle) was like, ‘You better get ready to run.’ That didn’t happen,” Mateer said. “But as the game was going and as we were getting the plus-one run game, they’re really good up front, so you’ve just gotta do it. It was working, so we’re gonna keep doing it.”
Being a mobile quarterback is nothing new for Mateer.
Mateer’s first touchdown as a Sooner came on the ground in last week’s season opener against Illinois State. The quarterback only rushed seven times in that 35-3 win but logged 24 yards and that touchdown.
Last year at Washington State, Mateer rushed for 826 yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging 4.6 yards per carry.
“I should probably chill out, protect my body… but it was fun,” Mateer said. “But I do enjoy it. I won’t say I don’t enjoy it.”
Late in Saturday’s game, Mateer’s legs were crucial on the Sooners’ final drive.
With an eight-point lead in the fourth quarter, Mateer concocted a 16-play, 78-yard drive that ended with a field goal to give OU a two-score lead with 1:44 remaining. The first play of that drive was a 19-yard drive by Mateer, and the quarterback rushed four times on the possession before the Sooners finally attempted their field goal.
“That drive… was awesome,” Mateer said. “I knew that’s what it was going to take to win. I do some running-back drills on my own in the offseason because I know I need to be prepared. I just kept looking at the clock, and I was like ‘Dang, this is really working, we’re really getting after ‘em.’”
Because of his high volume in both the run game and the passing game, Mateer was exhausted after the Sooners clinched their 11-point victory.
He linked up with OU running backs coach DeMarco Murray after the game for tips on how to properly regroup before strapping on his pads again.
“He gave me a lot of good stuff, so I’ll definitely be doing it tomorrow,” Mateer said.
Through two games in Norman, Mateer’s numbers are eye-popping. Mateer has thrown for 662 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing for 98 yards and three touchdowns.
But Mateer knows there are still 10 games left on the schedule, eight of which are against SEC opponents.
“I think it’s important to just come back tomorrow and get ready to go,” Mateer said. “Tonight? Yeah, enjoy it. But it’s onto the next. How you respond to success shows who you are as a man.”