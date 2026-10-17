Live Updates From Oklahoma's SEC Home Opener Against No. 15 Kentucky
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NORMAN — Sooners on SI offers real-time observations from the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium throughout Saturday’s matchup between Oklahoma and the No. 15 Kentucky. Just keep your browser open and refresh often.
90 minutes until kickoff
The final availability report brought some bad, but not surprising, news for the Sooners.
Offensive linemen Michael Fasusi, Eddy Pierre-Louis and Heath Ozaeta were all ruled out.
It’s likely that Georgia Tech transfer Peyton Joseph starts in Ozaeta’s spot at guard.
— Chapman
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Ryan is co-publisher at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK.Follow _RyanChapman