Live Updates From Oklahoma's SEC Home Opener Against No. 15 Kentucky

NORMAN — Sooners on SI offers real-time observations from the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium throughout Saturday’s matchup between Oklahoma and the No. 15 Kentucky. Just keep your browser open and refresh often.

90 minutes until kickoff

The final availability report brought some bad, but not surprising, news for the Sooners.

Offensive linemen Michael Fasusi, Eddy Pierre-Louis and Heath Ozaeta were all ruled out.

It’s likely that Georgia Tech transfer Peyton Joseph starts in Ozaeta’s spot at guard.

— Chapman

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.