What X-Factors Will Shape Oklahoma's Battle With No. 15 Kentucky?

Red River Hangover

Beating Texas was quite the accomplishment. Now, can this roster get refocused quickly and lock in — this week on No. 15 Kentucky — and continue to show that kind of improvement each week? The Sooners don’t need to win eight straight Super Bowls. They just need to have a good week of practice — not the coach-speak, lip-service kind of good week, but really locking in with intention and working on their weaknesses (and on the coaches’ part, finding and exploiting the opponents’ flaws, like they did in Dallas) — and then relax and play ball on Saturday. OU’s roster is more talented than UK’s and the Sooners are nearly a touchdown favorite. Now Oklahoma needs to play like it. If they fall in love with their result last week, the Wildcats will expose them this week.

— John Hoover

Win First Down

Oklahoma’s offense has struggled, so it has to find a way to stay ahead of the chains. Picking up three or four yards on each first down will help Ben Arbuckle’s unit leave every option on the table and become less predictable. On the other side of things, if the Sooners can push the Kentucky offense the other direction on first down, Brent Venables can start to dial up the pressure on a unit that has rarely turned the ball over and wants to call things aggressively on third and fourth down.

— Ryan Chapman

Get Into Field Goal Range

Though the Sooners prevailed against Texas, their offense still needs to improve. OU did a good job of sustaining drives in the second half against the Longhorns. Lloyd Avant was responsible for the Sooners’ lone offensive touchdown, and OU put Tate Sandell into a position to attempt three field goals, two of which he made. Even though Kentucky’s defense isn’t as stout as Texas, Georgia or Michigan’s, it’s hard to imagine that the Sooners will suddenly be able to drive down the field with ease. It’s pivotal for OU, though, to regularly get Sandell — last year’s Lou Groza Award winner — in a position to give his team three points.

— Carson Field

Score a TD on the First Drive

OU's offense did just enough to not only beat Texas, but to have confidence that they can build off of an inspired running attack by Lloyd Avant, blocking by the offensive line and big-time throws to set up a game-winning field goal by John Mateer. It would go a long way in building more confidence if the offense doesn't take a half to settle in and start moving the ball. An opening drive touchdown would not only juice up an already excited home crowd, but it would provide confidence that if UK scores, the offense could go back out there and match it.

— Brady Trantham

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