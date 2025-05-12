All Sooners

Former Oklahoma Guard Duke Miles Finally Picks His New School ... Maybe

After leaving OU, Miles committed to Virginia, then Texas A&M, but on Sunday night pledged to play at yet another SEC program.

John E. Hoover, Carson Field

Oklahoma guard Duke Miles
Oklahoma guard Duke Miles / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

A former Oklahoma guard has finally found a home.

Maybe.

Duke Miles,, who started all 34 games for OU in 2024-25, has reportedly committed to Vanderbilt, according to On3’s Joe Tipton.

This isn’t Miles’ first dalliance with the transfer portal this offseason. Rather, it’s his third. After leaving OU, Miles was previously committed to Virginia and Texas A&M.

Miles had plenty of experience in the portal before he even got to Oklahoma last year. 

In his only season as a Sooner, Miles averaged 9.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Miles began his career at Troy, playing three seasons for the Trojans. He averaged more than 20 minutes per game in each season there, but Miles suffered a season-ending injury in his third year, leading him to transfer to High Point after the season.

At High Point, Miles was a star. He led the Panthers with 17.5 points per game and also logged 3.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds per contest. Miles helped High Point win the Big South regular season championship and led the Panthers to the third round of the College Basketball Invitational.

Miles will have one remaining year of eligibility due to a medical hardship waiver he gained during his 2022-23 season at Troy where he played just six games.

Playing alongside Jeremiah Fears in the OU backcourt, Miles finished third on the team in scoring with 9.4 points per game. Miles’ 43 percent clip on 3-pointers was the second best for OU, behind only Dayton Forsythe, who’s now the only returning guard currently on the OU roster that has any significant playing time.

The 2025-26 season will be Miles’ sixth year playing at the collegiate level, and it’s his final year of eligibility.

Miles is one of four Sooners leaving the program, along with Luke Northweather, Yaya Keita and Jacolb Fredson-Cole. Northweather has committed to Missouri, while Fredson-Cole is pledged with McNeese State. Fears declared for the 2025 NBA Draft in March.

Moser and his staff have pulled off a significant rebuild via the portal, however.

The first player OU landed was Tae Davis, a forward from Notre Dame. Davis began his college career at Seton Hall before playing at Notre Dame the last two seasons, averaging 15.1 points per game in 2024-25.

Nijel Pack, a guard from Miami, committed to OU a week after Davis. Pack has played five seasons of college basketball between stints at Miami and Kansas State, most recently leading the Hurricanes with 13.9 points per game last year.

OU also signed Xzayvier Brown, a St. Joseph’s transfer who led the Hawks with 17.6 points per game. Brown reached double figures in all 32 of St. Joseph’s games and earned first-team All-Atlantic 10 honors.

Derrion Reid, a 6-8 forward from Alabama, averaged six points per game in 2024-25, his freshman year, missing much of the season because of a hamstring injury. He was a 5-star recruit and a McDonald’s All-American out of high school.

Oklahoma’s 2025 transfer class is currently the third-best in the SEC, behind only Kentucky and Auburn.

feed

Published |Modified
John E. Hoover
JOHN E. HOOVER

John is an award-winning journalist whose work spans five decades in Oklahoma, with multiple state, regional and national awards as a sportswriter at various newspapers. During his newspaper career, John covered the Dallas Cowboys, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Arkansas Razorbacks and much more. In 2016, John changed careers, migrating into radio and launching a YouTube channel, and has built a successful independent media company, DanCam Media. From there, John has written under the banners of Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, Fan Nation and a handful of local and national magazines while hosting daily sports talk radio shows in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and statewide. John has also spoken on Capitol Hill in Oklahoma City in a successful effort to put more certified athletic trainers in Oklahoma public high schools. Among the dozens of awards he has won, John most cherishes his national "Beat Writer of the Year" from the Associated Press Sports Editors, Oklahoma's "Best Sports Column" from the Society of Professional Journalists, and Two "Excellence in Sports Medicine Reporting" Awards from the National Athletic Trainers Association. John holds a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications from East Central University in Ada, OK. Born and raised in North Pole, Alaska, John played football and wrote for the school paper at Ada High School in Ada, OK. He enjoys books, movies and travel, and lives in Broken Arrow, OK, with his wife and two kids.

Carson Field
CARSON FIELD

Carson Field has worked full-time in the sports media industry since 2020 in Colorado, Texas and Wyoming as well as nationally, and he has earned degrees from Arizona State University and Texas A&M University. When he isn’t covering the Sooners, he’s likely golfing, fishing or doing something else outdoors. Twitter: https://x.com/carsondfield

Home/Men's Basketball