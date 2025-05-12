Former Oklahoma Guard Duke Miles Finally Picks His New School ... Maybe
A former Oklahoma guard has finally found a home.
Maybe.
Duke Miles,, who started all 34 games for OU in 2024-25, has reportedly committed to Vanderbilt, according to On3’s Joe Tipton.
This isn’t Miles’ first dalliance with the transfer portal this offseason. Rather, it’s his third. After leaving OU, Miles was previously committed to Virginia and Texas A&M.
Miles had plenty of experience in the portal before he even got to Oklahoma last year.
In his only season as a Sooner, Miles averaged 9.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
Miles began his career at Troy, playing three seasons for the Trojans. He averaged more than 20 minutes per game in each season there, but Miles suffered a season-ending injury in his third year, leading him to transfer to High Point after the season.
At High Point, Miles was a star. He led the Panthers with 17.5 points per game and also logged 3.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds per contest. Miles helped High Point win the Big South regular season championship and led the Panthers to the third round of the College Basketball Invitational.
Miles will have one remaining year of eligibility due to a medical hardship waiver he gained during his 2022-23 season at Troy where he played just six games.
Playing alongside Jeremiah Fears in the OU backcourt, Miles finished third on the team in scoring with 9.4 points per game. Miles’ 43 percent clip on 3-pointers was the second best for OU, behind only Dayton Forsythe, who’s now the only returning guard currently on the OU roster that has any significant playing time.
The 2025-26 season will be Miles’ sixth year playing at the collegiate level, and it’s his final year of eligibility.
Miles is one of four Sooners leaving the program, along with Luke Northweather, Yaya Keita and Jacolb Fredson-Cole. Northweather has committed to Missouri, while Fredson-Cole is pledged with McNeese State. Fears declared for the 2025 NBA Draft in March.
Moser and his staff have pulled off a significant rebuild via the portal, however.
The first player OU landed was Tae Davis, a forward from Notre Dame. Davis began his college career at Seton Hall before playing at Notre Dame the last two seasons, averaging 15.1 points per game in 2024-25.
Nijel Pack, a guard from Miami, committed to OU a week after Davis. Pack has played five seasons of college basketball between stints at Miami and Kansas State, most recently leading the Hurricanes with 13.9 points per game last year.
OU also signed Xzayvier Brown, a St. Joseph’s transfer who led the Hawks with 17.6 points per game. Brown reached double figures in all 32 of St. Joseph’s games and earned first-team All-Atlantic 10 honors.
Derrion Reid, a 6-8 forward from Alabama, averaged six points per game in 2024-25, his freshman year, missing much of the season because of a hamstring injury. He was a 5-star recruit and a McDonald’s All-American out of high school.
Oklahoma’s 2025 transfer class is currently the third-best in the SEC, behind only Kentucky and Auburn.