Oklahoma 2026-27 Basketball Schedule Revealed

NORMAN—Oklahoma’s full 2026-27 basketball schedule was released Monday.

The Sooners' schedule includes five home games against teams ranked in ESPN's summer top 25, headlined by No, 17 Kentucky on Jan. 2, No. 6 Tennessee on Feb. 9 or 10, and No. 7 Texas on Feb. 20.

Oklahoma also hosts No. 21 Missouri on Jan. 19 or 20 and No. 20 Vanderbilt on March 2 or 3.

Exact dates for midweek conference games will be set at a later date.

The Sooners’ lone non-conference true road game comes Dec. 22 at SMU in Dallas.

OU's season opens Nov. 2 against East Texas A&M at home.

Oklahoma begins the season with five consecutive home games before their first games away from Lloyd Noble Center on Nov. 24 and 26 in the Fort Myers Tip-Off in Fort Myers, Fla. The Sooners will take on Pitt and Purdue in the event.

Pitt is coached by former OU head coach Jeff Capel while Purdue is listed as one of the "next five" in the ESPN top 25.

The Sooners play four neutral-site games — the two in Fort Myers and then a Dec. 5 matchup against Arizona State at the BOK Center in Tulsa and Bedlam on Dec. 12 in Oklahoma City.

The Dec. 17 matchup vs. Jackson State and Dec. 28 against Louisiana-Monroe are set for 7 p.m. tipoffs at LNC, while tip times and television designations for the other games will be announced at a later date.

The Sooners are coming off a 21-16 season where they finished as the runner-up in the College Basketball Crown. After a nine-game losing streak during conference play, Oklahoma went 8-3 the rest of the way ultimately narrowly missing the NCAA Tournament.

After wrapping up their non-conference slate with that matchup vs. ULM, the Sooners begin SEC play against the Wildcats on Jan. 2.

OU then hits the road to take on Florida, No. 1 in the ESPN rankings, on either Jan. 5 or 6.

Oklahoma Men’s Basketball schedule 2026-27

Nov. 2, East Texas A&M

Nov. 6, Mississippi Valley State

Nov. 9, North Alabama

Nov. 13, Fairleigh Dickinson

Nov. 18, Campbell

Nov. 24, Pitt#

Nov. 26, Purdue#

Dec. 1, Syracuse

Dec. 5, Arizona State^

Dec. 7, Alabama State

Dec. 12, Oklahoma State!

Dec. 17, Jackson State, 7 p.m.

Dec. 22, at SMU

Dec. 28, Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

Jan. 2, Kentucky*

Jan. 5 or 6, at Florida*

Jan. 9, Mississippi State*

Jan. 12 or 13, at Georgia*

Jan. 16, at Texas*

Jan. 19 or 20, Missouri*

Jan. 23, at Alabama*

Jan. 30, South Carolina*

Feb. 2 or 3, at Texas A&M*

Feb. 6, at Auburn*

Feb. 9 or 10, Tennessee*

Feb. 13, LSU*

Feb. 16 or 17, at Missouri*

Feb. 20, Texas*

Feb. 23 or 24, Georgia*

Feb. 27, at Ole Miss*

March 2 or 3, Vanderbilt*

March 6, at Arkansas*

March 10-14, SEC Tournament+

#Fort Myers, Fla.

^BOK Center, Tulsa

!Paycom Center, Oklahoma City

*SEC

+Nashville, Tenn.

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