Porter Moser Brings In Another Big Man for Oklahoma
In this story:
Oklahoma's 2026-27 men's basketball squad continues to add players with experience.
The latest addition is former Oregon State Beaver Yaak Yaak, a 6-11, 230-pound big who also previously played for New Mexico State. He will be a junior during his first season with the Sooners.
The signing was first reported by Matt Zenitz of CBSSports.
Yaak averaged 6.6 points per game in 25 appearances (nine starts) and 2.2 rebounds. He notched a season high-13 points in games against Seattle and Pacific and 11 points against Gonzaga. Yaak is a traditional big who plays around the basket, only attempting 11 threes last season.
He appeared in 15 games during his freshman campaign at New Mexico State, averaging only 3.7 minutes in limited action.
Yaak is a native of Adelaide, Australia. Oklahoma's latest transfer portal signee — Akoldah Gak — also hails from Australia. Yaak played preps ball at NBA Global Academy just outside Sydney where NBA talents Josh Giddey and Dyson Daniels, as well as national champion Florida Gator Alex Condon, also trained during their formative years.
Yaak adds depth to the position held by Gak and returning big man Kai Rogers.
This signing adds to the portal class that includes Gak, former Texas A&M Aggie Pop Isaac, Utah Valley's Tyler Hendricks and former Louisville Cardinal Khani Rooths. As of now, four roster spots remain open, although it is unclear if Porter Moser will fill all 15 slots.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.
Following an offseason where Moser retained most of his roster from the previous season, hopes are relatively high that the Sooners can put something postive together in 2026-27 considering the lack of success over the past five seasons.
Oklahoma will also welcome top-60 prospect Gage Mayfield this offseason.
The program announced the hiring of its first ever general manager in former Clemson administrator Lucas McKay. Along with Trae Young as an assistant general manager, Oklahoma's men's basketball program is making moves to adapt to the new landscape of college sports.
New athletic director Roger Denny expressed an increased effort in supporting Moser and the basketball program moving forward. With each transfer portal signing, it appears Denny, McKay and Moser are turining those wishes into reality. Time will tell if the new additions will make the returining talent a better team.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Brady Trantham covered the Oklahoma City Thunder as the lead Thunder Insider from 2018 until 2021 for 107.7 The Franchise. During that time, Trantham also helped the station as a fill-in guest personality and co-hosted Oklahoma Sooner postgame shows. Trantham also covered the Thunder for the Norman Transcript and The Oklahoman on a freelance basis. He received his BA in history from the University of Oklahoma in 2014 and a BS in Sports Casting from Full Sail University in 2023. Trantham also founded and hosts the “Through the Keyhole” podcast, covering Oklahoma Sooners football. He was born in Oklahoma and raised as an Air Force brat all over the world before returning to Norman and setting down roots there.