Porter Moser Brings In Another Big Man for Oklahoma

Oklahoma's 2026-27 men's basketball squad continues to add players with experience.

The latest addition is former Oregon State Beaver Yaak Yaak, a 6-11, 230-pound big who also previously played for New Mexico State. He will be a junior during his first season with the Sooners.

The signing was first reported by Matt Zenitz of CBSSports.

Oklahoma has signed Oregon State center transfer Yaak Yaak, @chris_hummer and I have learned.



The 6-foot-11 Yaak averaged 6.6 points per game last season. Had 11 points in a game vs. Gonzaga and 10 in a game vs. Oregon. pic.twitter.com/JjI4a0fOrQ — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) May 4, 2026

Yaak averaged 6.6 points per game in 25 appearances (nine starts) and 2.2 rebounds. He notched a season high-13 points in games against Seattle and Pacific and 11 points against Gonzaga. Yaak is a traditional big who plays around the basket, only attempting 11 threes last season.

He appeared in 15 games during his freshman campaign at New Mexico State, averaging only 3.7 minutes in limited action.

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike (15) dribbles the basketball against Oregon State Beavers center Yaak Yaak (4) during the first half at Orleans Arena. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Yaak is a native of Adelaide, Australia. Oklahoma's latest transfer portal signee — Akoldah Gak — also hails from Australia. Yaak played preps ball at NBA Global Academy just outside Sydney where NBA talents Josh Giddey and Dyson Daniels, as well as national champion Florida Gator Alex Condon, also trained during their formative years.

Yaak adds depth to the position held by Gak and returning big man Kai Rogers.

This signing adds to the portal class that includes Gak, former Texas A&M Aggie Pop Isaac, Utah Valley's Tyler Hendricks and former Louisville Cardinal Khani Rooths. As of now, four roster spots remain open, although it is unclear if Porter Moser will fill all 15 slots.

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Following an offseason where Moser retained most of his roster from the previous season, hopes are relatively high that the Sooners can put something postive together in 2026-27 considering the lack of success over the past five seasons.

Oklahoma will also welcome top-60 prospect Gage Mayfield this offseason.

The program announced the hiring of its first ever general manager in former Clemson administrator Lucas McKay. Along with Trae Young as an assistant general manager, Oklahoma's men's basketball program is making moves to adapt to the new landscape of college sports.

New athletic director Roger Denny expressed an increased effort in supporting Moser and the basketball program moving forward. With each transfer portal signing, it appears Denny, McKay and Moser are turining those wishes into reality. Time will tell if the new additions will make the returining talent a better team.