Oklahoma Announces Signing of Alabama Transfer
By OU Media Relations
NORMAN – Oklahoma head men's basketball coach Porter Moser announced the addition of Alabama transfer Mohamed Wague to the 2024-25 roster on Saturday.
Wague started his career at Harcum College (2021-22) and played one season at both West Virginia (2022-23) and Alabama (2023-24), helping the Crimson Tide reach the 2024 Final Four.
"Mo brings a ton of high-level experience from his time at West Virginia and Alabama," said Moser. "We played against him at West Virginia and were impressed with his competitiveness. He brings us an athletic and long presence who plays with extreme toughness. Mo is a rim protector but showcases his athleticism by getting up and down the floor."
At Harcum College, Wague played in 35 games and averaged 14.8 points per outing on 65.1 percent shooting from the field. He was named a National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I First Team All-American and earned NJCAA I All-Tournament team accolades, leading Harcum to the NJCAA Tournament quarterfinals. Wague led NJCAA in offensive rebounds (170) and total rebounds (417), averaging 11.9 rebounds per contest. He ranked third in the country in blocked shots (102).
The Bronx, NY, product transferred to West Virginia after his lone season at Harcum, appearing in 28 games and averaging 10.6 minutes per contest. Wague shot 74.2 percent (46-62) from the field and contributed 4.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.5 blocks per game. Against Kansas State on Dec. 31, 2022, he recorded his first NCAA DI double-double, finishing with 10 points and 10 rebounds in 27 minutes of action.
In his one season in Tuscaloosa, Wague appeared in 33 games and made eight starts, reaching the 2024 Final Four with the Crimson Tide. He averaged 3.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per outing. Wague shot 62.7 percent (37-59) from the field and 75.0 percent (27-36) from the line. He graduated from the University of Alabama before he arrived in Norman.
Before his collegiate career, he finished his prep career at Scotland Campus in Scotland, PA, and previously attended Fredrick Douglass Academy, leading FDA to the 2019 New York City Public School Championship.