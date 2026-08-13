Oklahoma Earns Portal Commitment From Former ACC Guard, per Report

The Sooners aren’t done adding to their 2026-27 men’s basketball roster.

Oklahoma landed a pledge from former SMU guard B.J. Edwards on Thursday, per a report from On3’s Joe Tipton.

The 2026-27 season will be Edwards’ fifth at the collegiate level.

Edwards started the Mustangs’ first 28 games last year before suffering a season-ending injury. Prior to his injury, he averaged 12.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists and an ACC-best 2.3 steals per game.

In 2024-25, Edwards started all 35 of SMU’s games and averaged 9.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.4 steals per game. He started 30 games in the prior season.

Before his time at SMU, Edwards began his college career at Tennessee. He appeared in 14 games for the Volunteers’ 2022-23 squad that reached the Sweet 16, but Edwards opted to enter the transfer portal after the season.

Edwards is eligible for the 2026-27 season, thanks to a July 31 ruling that granted a fifth year of eligibility to all student-athletes who graduated high school in 2022. Tipton also reported last week that Edwards had entered the transfer portal with a “do not contact” tag.

NEWS: SMU guard BJ Edwards plans to enter the @TransferPortal with a ‘Do Not Contact’ tag, he told @On3. ⁰⁰The 6-3 senior averaged 12.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game this past season. He was recently granted an additional year of elibility through the court… pic.twitter.com/6lbVspuJTc — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) August 3, 2026

Edwards is the third guard to commit to Oklahoma from the transfer portal.

The Sooners also picked up Utah Valley transfer Tyler Hendricks and Pop Isaacs — who has played at Texas A&M, Creighton and Texas Tech — just weeks after the 2025-26 season concluded.

The Sooners have also fortified their frontcourt. OU landed centers Akoldah Gak (NBA G League) and Yaak Yaak (Oregon State), as well as forward Khani Rooths (Louisville), from the portal, too.

Oklahoma is looking to improve upon its 2025-26 campaign in which it finished 21-16 overall and 7-11 in SEC play.

The Sooners lost nine games in a row from Jan. 7 to Feb. 4 and saw their 11-3 overall record drop to 11-12. Oklahoma, though, caught fire toward the end of the year, winning seven of its last nine regular-season games to re-emerge on the bubble.

OU won two games at the SEC Tournament before falling to Arkansas in the quarterfinals. The Sooners were the first team to miss the NCAA Tournament’s 68-team field.

Despite missing the Big Dance, Oklahoma competed in the College Basketball Crown, an eight-team postseason tournament in Las Vegas. The Sooners collected wins against Baylor and Colorado before falling to West Virginia in the tournament’s championship game.

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