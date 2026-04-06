Oklahoma Guard Headed to Transfer Portal, per Report

NORMAN — After spending two seasons at Oklahoma, Jeff Nwankwo is reportedly on his way out.

Nwankwo, a redshirt senior guard, will enter the transfer portal, per a report from college basketball recruiting analyst Sam Kayser.

NEWS: Oklahoma junior Jeff Nwankwo will enter the transfer portal, his agent @DanielPoneman of @WEAVE told @LeagueRDY



The 6-6 wing appeared in 24 games for the Sooners this season, averaging 2.9PPG and 2.3RPG. Had 8PTS, 9REBS, 5ASTS vs. St Francis, 11PTS and 4REBS vs. Marquette.… pic.twitter.com/SzfeeZsZCP — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) April 6, 2026

Nwankwo arrived in Norman ahead of the 2024-25 campaign, but an injury forced him to miss that entire season. He finally got healthy in time for the 2025-26 season — but his role wasn’t major.

The guard appeared in 24 games for the Sooners, averaging 2.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. Nwankwo — who averaged 11.4 minutes per contest — struggled to score with efficiency, shooting 29.9 percent from the field and 23.5 percent on 3-pointers.

OU coach Porter Moser announced prior to the Sooners’ trip to Las Vegas for the College Basketball Crown that Nwankwo would not travel with the team, due to an “internal team matter.” And now — one day after OU’s loss to West Virginia in the CBC title game — Nwankwo is reportedly departing from Norman.

Nwankwo began his college career at Tulane as a football player but did not appear in any games for the Green Wave. He then transferred to Cowley College — an NJCAA program in Kansas — and spent two seasons there. Nwankwo’s final year at the junior college level earned him his opportunity at OU, as he averaged 18.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per outing in 2023-24.

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A native of Oklahoma City, Nwankwo played at Putnam City North High School, where he earned all-district basketball honors in 2019 and 2020.

Nwankwo is the first member of Oklahoma’s 2025-26 squad who will reportedly enter the transfer portal. The portal will officially open on Tuesday, and it will close on April 21. Players who enter the transfer portal are eligible to return to their original schools.

Oklahoma will also graduate six members of the 2025-26 team: Nijel Pack, Mohamed Wague, Tae Davis, Jadon Jones, Kirill Elatontsev and Reid Lovelace.

With six — now likely seven — players departing, the Sooners will be forced to lean on the transfer portal to make up for their losses. Last year, OU signed Pack, Davis, Derrion Reid and Xzayvier Brown from the portal.

OU will look to improve on its 2025-26 campaign in which it went 21-16 overall and finished 11th (7-11) in the SEC’s standings. The Sooners lost nine games in a row from Jan. 7 to Feb. 7, but they won eight of their final 11 contests to finish with a winning record. Oklahoma was the first team left out of the NCAA Tournament’s 68-team field.