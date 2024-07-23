Oklahoma Lands Commitment from Two-Sport Star Alec Blair
Oklahoma just got better — in two sports.
Alec Blair, a 4-star athlete in basketball and baseball in the 2025 recruiting class, committed to the Sooners on Tuesday.
The 6-foot-6 Blair is a small forward in basketball and plays center field for his De La Salle High School baseball team in Concord, CA.
Blair told OU Insider’s Brody Lusk OU “did the best job recruiting me” in both sports.
“I love both coaching staffs and doing these two sports. Unlike football and baseball, basketball and baseball seasons overlap, making it challenging. They made a plan, and I believe in it.”
He chose OU and Porter Moser and Skip Johnson over offers from Texas A&M, Cal, Clemson, Oregon and USC, among others.
In 2023-24, Blair averaged 18 points and five rebounds per game on the hardwood and hit .565 on the diamond.
Per the On3 Sports Industry rankings, Blair is the No. 89 overall prospect in the country in basketball. On3’s industry rankings combine an average of rankings from On3, Rivals, 247 Sports and ESPN. ESPN ranks him No. 81 nationally, while 247 Sports ranks him No. 94.