All Sooners

Oklahoma Lands Commitment from Two-Sport Star Alec Blair

Blair, from California, will play both basketball for Porter Moser and baseball for Skip Johnson when he gets to Norman as a member of the 2025 class.

John E. Hoover

Oklahoma two-sport recruit Alec Blair
Oklahoma two-sport recruit Alec Blair / Alec Blair via Twitter/X
In this story:

Oklahoma just got better — in two sports.

Alec Blair, a 4-star athlete in basketball and baseball in the 2025 recruiting class, committed to the Sooners on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-6 Blair is a small forward in basketball and plays center field for his De La Salle High School baseball team in Concord, CA.

Blair told OU Insider’s Brody Lusk OU “did the best job recruiting me” in both sports.

“I love both coaching staffs and doing these two sports. Unlike football and baseball, basketball and baseball seasons overlap, making it challenging. They made a plan, and I believe in it.”

He chose OU and Porter Moser and Skip Johnson over offers from Texas A&M, Cal, Clemson, Oregon and USC, among others.

In 2023-24, Blair averaged 18 points and five rebounds per game on the hardwood and hit .565 on the diamond.    

Per the On3 Sports Industry rankings, Blair is the No. 89 overall prospect in the country in basketball. On3’s industry rankings combine an average of rankings from On3, Rivals, 247 Sports and ESPN. ESPN ranks him No. 81 nationally, while 247 Sports ranks him No. 94.  

Published
John E. Hoover

JOHN E. HOOVER

John is an award-winning journalist whose work spans five decades in Oklahoma, with multiple state, regional and national awards as a sportswriter at various newspapers. During his newspaper career, John covered the Dallas Cowboys, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Arkansas Razorbacks and much more. In 2016, John changed careers, migrating into radio and launching a YouTube channel, and has built a successful independent media company, DanCam Media. From there, John has written under the banners of Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, Fan Nation and a handful of local and national magazines while hosting daily sports talk radio shows in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and statewide. John has also spoken on Capitol Hill in Oklahoma City in a successful effort to put more certified athletic trainers in Oklahoma public high schools. Among the dozens of awards he has won, John most cherishes his national "Beat Writer of the Year" from the Associated Press Sports Editors, Oklahoma's "Best Sports Column" from the Society of Professional Journalists, and Two "Excellence in Sports Medicine Reporting" Awards from the National Athletic Trainers Association. John holds a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications from East Central University in Ada, OK. Born and raised in North Pole, Alaska, John played football and wrote for the school paper at Ada High School in Ada, OK. He enjoys books, movies and travel, and lives in Broken Arrow, OK, with his wife and two kids.

Home/Men's Basketball