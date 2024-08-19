All Sooners

Oklahoma Signs One of Nation's Top Point Guards

Sooners coach Porter Moser says Jeremiah Fears is "one of the most dynamic scorers in the country" and is OU's highest-rated prep recruit since Trae Young.

John E. Hoover

Oklahoma guard Jeremiah Fears
Oklahoma guard Jeremiah Fears / Jeremiah Fears via Twitter/X
In this story:

By OU Media Relations

Oklahoma head men's basketball coach Porter Moser on Monday announced the addition of Jeremiah Fears to the 2024-25 roster.

Fears, a 6-foot-2 point guard from Joliet, IL, earned a 4-star ranking by ESPN, On3, 247Sports and Rivals. He is tabbed as the No. 40 prospect in the 2024 ESPN100 and ranked as the No. 9 point guard in the class by ESPN. Before reclassifying and arriving a year early to Norman, he ranked in the top 25 of the 2025 ESPN100. Fears is the first Oklahoma prospect to be ranked in the top 40 by ESPN since Trae Young was No. 23 on the 2017 ESPN100.


"I am excited about the opportunity to coach Jeremiah and have him in our program," said Moser. "He was one of the most dynamic scorers in the country in his class and showcased his skill set on the Nike EYBL, scoring 21.2 points on 51.4 percent shooting at Peach Jam. Jeremiah has tremendous speed in the full court combined with a great knack for scoring at all three levels. He immediately helps us with the pace and speed of the game."

At the 2024 Nike Peach Jam, Fears averaged 21.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals per outing over five games. He shot 51.4 percent from the field, 38.1 percent from deep and 96.3 percent from the line. Against NY Rens, Fears tallied 35 points on 12-for-17 shooting and added eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks.  

In addition to his Peach Jam performance, Fears competed in nine games on the Nike EYBL, averaging 18.9 points on 41.0 percent (55-134) shooting and tallied 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. He recorded 20-plus points on four occasions, including 28 points, nine rebounds, five steals and four assists against Georgia Stars. 

As a junior at Arizona Compass Prep, Fears averaged a team-high 14.2 points and added 3.6 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.3 assists per outing.

Published
John E. Hoover

JOHN E. HOOVER

John is an award-winning journalist whose work spans five decades in Oklahoma, with multiple state, regional and national awards as a sportswriter at various newspapers. During his newspaper career, John covered the Dallas Cowboys, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Arkansas Razorbacks and much more. In 2016, John changed careers, migrating into radio and launching a YouTube channel, and has built a successful independent media company, DanCam Media. From there, John has written under the banners of Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, Fan Nation and a handful of local and national magazines while hosting daily sports talk radio shows in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and statewide. John has also spoken on Capitol Hill in Oklahoma City in a successful effort to put more certified athletic trainers in Oklahoma public high schools. Among the dozens of awards he has won, John most cherishes his national "Beat Writer of the Year" from the Associated Press Sports Editors, Oklahoma's "Best Sports Column" from the Society of Professional Journalists, and Two "Excellence in Sports Medicine Reporting" Awards from the National Athletic Trainers Association. John holds a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications from East Central University in Ada, OK. Born and raised in North Pole, Alaska, John played football and wrote for the school paper at Ada High School in Ada, OK. He enjoys books, movies and travel, and lives in Broken Arrow, OK, with his wife and two kids.

Home/Men's Basketball