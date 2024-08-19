Oklahoma Signs One of Nation's Top Point Guards
By OU Media Relations
Oklahoma head men's basketball coach Porter Moser on Monday announced the addition of Jeremiah Fears to the 2024-25 roster.
Fears, a 6-foot-2 point guard from Joliet, IL, earned a 4-star ranking by ESPN, On3, 247Sports and Rivals. He is tabbed as the No. 40 prospect in the 2024 ESPN100 and ranked as the No. 9 point guard in the class by ESPN. Before reclassifying and arriving a year early to Norman, he ranked in the top 25 of the 2025 ESPN100. Fears is the first Oklahoma prospect to be ranked in the top 40 by ESPN since Trae Young was No. 23 on the 2017 ESPN100.
"I am excited about the opportunity to coach Jeremiah and have him in our program," said Moser. "He was one of the most dynamic scorers in the country in his class and showcased his skill set on the Nike EYBL, scoring 21.2 points on 51.4 percent shooting at Peach Jam. Jeremiah has tremendous speed in the full court combined with a great knack for scoring at all three levels. He immediately helps us with the pace and speed of the game."
At the 2024 Nike Peach Jam, Fears averaged 21.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals per outing over five games. He shot 51.4 percent from the field, 38.1 percent from deep and 96.3 percent from the line. Against NY Rens, Fears tallied 35 points on 12-for-17 shooting and added eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks.
In addition to his Peach Jam performance, Fears competed in nine games on the Nike EYBL, averaging 18.9 points on 41.0 percent (55-134) shooting and tallied 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. He recorded 20-plus points on four occasions, including 28 points, nine rebounds, five steals and four assists against Georgia Stars.
As a junior at Arizona Compass Prep, Fears averaged a team-high 14.2 points and added 3.6 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.3 assists per outing.