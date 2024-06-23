OU Basketball: Former Oklahoma Guard and 4-star Recruit Kaden Cooper Finds New Home
On Sunday afternoon, former Oklahoma guard Kaden Cooper announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech.
Cooper was a member of the Sooners' 2023 recruiting class, spending one year in Norman before announcing his entry into the transfer portal. As a true freshman, the Ada, OK, product played in just 15 games, logging 4.5 minutes per contest.
In his limited time on the floor, Cooper averaged 1.5 points and 0.9 rebounds per game while shooting 46.7% from the field and 50% from 3-point range. The former 4-star prospect made seven of his 15 field goal attempts and three of his six attempts from beyond the arc.
Cooper tallied 22 points and 13 rebounds in his 67 minutes of action as a true freshman. Many OU basketball observers often wondered why Cooper didn't recieve more playing time, especially later in the season when Porter Moser and company were dealing with multiple injuries in the backcourt and on the wing.
Coming out of The Skill Factory, a development program in Atlanta, GA, Cooper was a 4-star recruit, rated the No. 58 overall prospect and No. 11 small forward in the 2023 recruiting class. Despite being a coveted recruit, the athletic wing still was unable to crack the Sooners' rotation in 2023-24.
Now heading to Louisiana Tech, Cooper should be able to find a role as a solid contributor. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 190 pounds, the former OU wing has good size and should give the Bulldogs a chance to make the NCAA Tournament in 2025 after a 22-10 season in 2023-24.